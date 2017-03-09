Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Consultant, Val Cuffy is expressing concerns over a number of groups which did not show up for Carnival in Roseau although they received financial assistance from the government through the DFC.

Cuffy who was addressing a press conference held at the DFC office on Wednesday said the DFC is “not happy” with that sort of behavior.

“We also want to appeal to the Carnivals in the other areas who did not show up and received support from government that we are going to monitor you very closely because we are not happy with that sort of behavior,” he warned.

Cuffy continued, “Once you have received support from the government through the DFC and Discover Dominica Authority, you owe us your presence, not to just take the money and do whatever it is.”

He said the DFC plans to hold discussions with the groups to further address the situation.

The DFC had earlier announced that several communities had agreed to participate in the Traditional Band Parade on Carnival Monday in Roseau.

Groups from Portsmouth, Kalinago Territory, St Joseph, Mahaut and Grandbay were given transportation assistance and a “contribution” for their participation the parade.

Cuffy did not say which group was a no show.