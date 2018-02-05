Trade Minister, Ian Douglas, has called for the preservation of sensay in Dominica saying it is part of the island’s history.

Speaking at the Ole Mas Festival held in St. Joseph on Tuesday, Douglas said it is important to know the history of Dominica.

He said sensay is a part of the history of Dominica.

“I salute all the various communities that continue to keep the sensay alive,” he said. “Places like right here in St. Joseph and I salute all of the mass players in St. Joseph who have kept on the history, the heritage and the culture of the sensay.”

Douglas also saluted other communities such as Grand Bay, and other on the east coast, which he said has kept the tradition alive.

“It is part of our history,” he noted. “Our children growing up must know our history because a people without a knowledge of their history is like a tree without roots. We have to know our roots, know where we came from to understand where we are today, so we can continue to forge a way forward…”

He said that as Dominica struggles to cope with the effects of Hurricane Maria, the sensay speaks of a people of fortitude.

“A people with inner strengths, a people that can withstand any disaster – man-made or natural – and bounce back,” Douglas stated. “And this is what this carnival is about, however low-keyed it will be because of the circumstances beyond our control.”