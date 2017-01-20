Minister for Tourism and Urban Renewal, Senator Robert Tonge has announced that the government of Dominica will increase its annual subvention for the hosting of Carnival this year, in order to allow for greater marketing of the island’s Carnival product.

He made that announcement while delivering the feature address at the official launch of Mas Domnik 2017- The Real Mas held at the Fort Young Hotel on Thursday.

The launch commenced with a mini-motorcade train from Carnival City (Pottersville Savannah) and ended at the Fort Young Hotel.

The mini-motorcade included pageant participants – Miss Dominica 2016, Miss Dominica 2017 Queen Contestants, Miss Teen 2016, Miss Teen 2017 contestants, Carnival Princess 2016, Carnival Princess 2017 contestants.

Tonge did not say how much the subvention will increase by, but normally the government gives $300,000 for the organizing and hosting of Carnival.

“This year the Government of Dominica will increase its annual subvention for the hosting of Carnival to allow for greater marketing of our Carnival product,” he said. “Hoteliers, service providers, taxi-operators, vendors and others will welcome the increased economic activity generated through the celebration of Mas Domnik.”

He mentioned also that musicians, songwriters and band organizers will get a chance to display their creativity and talents, “and will no doubt enjoy the significant returns on their investments.”

Tonge said Dominica continue to boast that the island’s Carnival product remains truly, the most unique and original from any other.

“Our Carnival celebrations are punctuated by our cultural heritage, which gives us this rich and exciting identity,” he stated. “The process which leads, to the two days of street jump-up is one of excitement, vibrancy and colour.”

“Whether it is through the various shows, pageants and fetes, there is something for everyone to enjoy in Mas Domnik,” Tonge added.

According to him, the government takes pleasure in welcoming Dominicans who live overseas and visitors to its shores to join in these unique celebrations.

“Many of them may be taking part in Mas Domnik for the very first time, and we must always remember that first impressions are a lasting one,” he noted. “We must put on an amazing cultural event that will satisfy them, but yearning to return for seconds and thirds at Mas Domnik 2018 and beyond.”

Tonge revealed that over the years, his Ministry, the Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) and the Dominica Festival Committee (DFC) have worked tirelessly, to ensure that Carnival is staged successfully with a unique variety of events and activities which will attract all.

“From the earliest events like the Calypso eliminations to the two days of street jump –up, Mas Domnik offers a product second to none in the region and dare I say the rest of the world,” he stated.

He took a moment to commend the seven young ladies who are vying for the title of Miss Dominica 2017.

“We encourage you to represent your villages, sponsors and yourselves with pride and dignity,” Tonge encouraged. “While there will emerge on Miss Dominica 2017, you have all been winners in my book from the various platforms you have put forward and your performances at the pre-show in December last year.”

Additionally, Tonge noted, “Taking a leaf from the page of Miss Dominica 2016, whoever the winner is will go on to make us proud at the various regional pageants and wherever else the title may take them.”

Tonge noted further that thus far, he is quite impressed with the various calypsos for this year 2017.

“I am further impressed with the number of newcomers to the art form and the high quality of songs they have presented,” he said. “I am very happy that I am not a judge, who will have to rate performances as they go through the various levels of competition, but to just sit back and enjoy the various tents and competitions and may the best man or woman emerge victorious.”

Meantime, he warns that violence, mischief and unlawfulness have no part in Dominica’s Carnival celebrations.

“Carnival is no place to settle feuds or pick fights,” Tonge warned. “As one people we should unite at all times but more so during carnival as the world will be looking at us.”

Tonge said he is confident that that law enforcement will continue their zero tolerance for crime and violence during festive and other seasons.

Mas Domnik 2017 is being celebrated under the theme “Domnik Ki Dou” and Tonge said it reflects the true meaning of Dominica and Dominican life.

Performers at the event included Reigning Calypso King, Dennison “Dice” Joseph, new female calypsonian Vernice “Lady V” Joseph and Reigning Bouyon Monarch, Carlyn Xavier-Phillip.