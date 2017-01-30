A new component for this year’s National Queen Pageant is the requirement that queen contestants partake in activities to promote their platforms.

In this respect, Ms. NCCU, Jade Romain has chosen “Mental Illness” as her platform for the Queen Show to be held on 24 February 2017. As one of the activities to stimulate awareness and to fight the stigma associated with mental illness, Ms. NCCU has organized a health walk on Wednesday February 1, 2017 from 5:00pm.

The Walk commences at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (The Bayfront) in Roseau. The route is to Lindo Park via the Goodwill Link Bridge and then down to the Pottersville Savannah and then back to the Bayfront. The proceeds from the Walk will be utilized solely in the campaign to improve public knowledge in all aspects of mental health and to reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

An invitation is extended to the general public to Walk for Mental Illness. A small registration fee of $5.00 per person is solicited. For further details, please contact Ms. Romain at romainjadie@gmail.com. Participants are kindly asked to wear a white t-shirt and something green as green is the universal colour for mental health awareness.

In the words of Ms. Romain, “Mental Illness is real. It impacts us all. Join the Walk and take a step towards breaking the silence and breaking the stigma!!!”

This Health Walk is sponsored by the National Co-operative Credit Union Limited and Zaimis Olmos Visual Arts.