IN PICTURES: Carnival Monday morning -Traditional MasqueradeDominica News Online - Tuesday, February 28th, 2017 at 9:17 AM
The Traditional Masquerade of Dominica’s Carnival took place in the streets of Roseau on Monday morning. A number of schools also participated.
See photos below.
Love pictures, was there really a group from Barbados participating in our carnival bands? Very interesting
No. It was Pioneer school band depicting various islands
This is about carnival as it relates to the subject. Please show DNO.
The colors look beautiful, the festivities may seem as fun, but what did you attain after preparing for weeks…The stage was set…. this is how five minutes can determine a lifetime.
God promised life eternal, mansions of glory, and to live with him. He downgraded to the state of man just so that we would be saved.. but nooo… we don’t want it!
Satan has promised nothing but destruction! to suffer and die with him! We eat and drink then complain of sickness and call on God’s name! God is not a light switch! Give these things up and surrender to him and you will see the results! He is always waiting! go now! It’s not too late! Go!
Colossians 2:8 (KJV)
8 Beware lest any man spoil you through philosophy and vain deceit, after the tradition of men, after the rudiments of the world, and not after Christ.
Revelation 3:16 So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my…
continuation:
There is something that you don’t see but the very people who live among us see this when they travel in the spirit because they are responsible for these releases. While you dance, wear those masks and portray yourselves as such, those demons are activates and dance in your midst!
you may not understand now but look closely at the pictures. Look beyond. This is not just carnival people. One day i pray that you see the truth! We celebrate carnival because of freedom from slavery huh? what gods did our ancestors know? What gods did their ancestors know? People we are sinking!
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land”
My conscience is clear! I wash my hands!
He that is unjust, let him be unjust still: and he which is filthy, let him be filthy still: and he that is righteous, let him be…
You see things this way only because you learnt to think this way based on past experiences especially in childhood. Your mindset determines who you are and how you live. If your beliefs hinder you from being one with nature and realizing your true nature then their is a need to realign your dreams with your inner-self. True peace is in the mind. The more you live your true path, the less others bother you for the simple reason that suffering will always happen on earth. Humans just have a clever way of putting a reason to suffering.
A CREOLE COUNTRY! what if every Dominican dress in creole outfit, oh what a beautiful site but,ofcourse,when Satan was cast out from heaven he landed on planet earth.