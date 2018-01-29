IN PICTURES: Carnival Street Festival 2018Dominica News Online - Monday, January 29th, 2018 at 9:55 AM
On Friday afternoon Mas Domnik 2018 formally took off with the staging of a street festival on the Dame Eugenia Boulevard in Roseau.
The festival replaced the usual Opening of Carnival parade since the Carnival calendar had to be adjusted in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.
The festival gave patrons a glimpse of what to expect during the Carnival season
See photos below.
Photos by Chad Ambo/DDA
2 Comments
At least this event gave some people a respite from the gloomy and depressing life they have to endure on a daily basis.
Why the costumes so reviling this year?