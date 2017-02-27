IN PICTURES: J’Ouvert 2017Dominica News Online - Monday, February 27th, 2017 at 2:00 PM
Carnival 2017 street jump up kicked off with J’Ouvert in the streets of Roseau on Monday morning. Below are some photos of scenes of J’Ouvert. Photos courtesy of Chad Ambo/Discover Dominica Authority.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
1 Comment
Every body looking good and who ain’t looking good , good looking. To all please play your mass in peace . let there be no breaking of the Law be happy and be joyful. Happy carnival to all.