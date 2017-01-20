The media launch of Mas Domnik 2017 took place on Thursday afternoon at the Fort Young Hotel.

The launch commenced with a mini-motorcade train from Carnival City ( Pottersville Savannah).

It included pageant participants – Miss Dominica 2016, Miss Dominica 2017 Queen Contestants, Miss Teen 2016, Miss Teen 2017 contestants, Carnival Princess 2016, Carnival Princess 2017 contestants.

Various speeches and performances also formed part of the event.

