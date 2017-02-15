IN PICTURES: Portsmouth Carnival opening paradeDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 15th, 2017 at 10:11 AM
Last weekend Carnival was officially opened in the second town of Portsmouth with a parade.
See photos below.
All photos by Chad Ambo/Ambo Visuals
7 Comments
was very disappointed
was dread…
Am not impressed by an opening so far
Some rather large ladies in the picture. the parade is nothing to write home about
looking dread.
as usual… no enthusiasm
Looks dread….