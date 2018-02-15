IN PICTURES: Tewey Vaval symbolically ends CarnivalDominica News Online - Thursday, February 15th, 2018 at 10:23 AM
The 2018 Carnival Season ended symbolically with Tewey Vaval on Wednesday evening.
The event was held at Bataca in the Kalinago Territory.
It began with a parade of a fake coffin containing “Vaval” to the beating of drums.
A bonfire was then started and revelers started jumping over it.
The coffin was then burnt, marking the end of Carnival.
See photos below.
All photos by Chad Ambo/DDA
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
5 Comments
You all had fun you tewey Vaval everybody go back to work to rebuild Dominica.
There is a common saying, “do not play with fire!”
Fire has a way of growing stronger and once it flares out of control, it becomes a threat! There is a fire that can never be quenched according to the bible.
What is this vaval about? Is it something to do with the creator, God almighty or not! if it doesn’t then we know that you can either be with God or not!
think about it
May His name be praised.
So you agree we were backward and ungodly before the European colonizers came and took our, culture, history and customs away? We have to embrace our history. African, Kalinago and Taino people had their own customs before Christianity was introduced to them. Keep our culture alive.
So you trying to tell the people that the bible is right and all their native culture is wrong?
Get back to the cotton fields if you truly believe that, leave DNO.
Anal BS Analy. Let the people express their culture. Control the fire in your life.