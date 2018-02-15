A man jumps over the fire at Tewey Vaval

The 2018 Carnival Season ended symbolically with Tewey Vaval on Wednesday evening.

The event was held at Bataca in the Kalinago Territory.

It began with a parade of a fake coffin containing “Vaval” to the beating of drums.

A bonfire was then started and revelers started jumping over it.

The coffin was then burnt, marking the end of Carnival.

See photos below.

All photos by Chad Ambo/DDA