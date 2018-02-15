The 2018 Carnival Season ended symbolically with Tewey Vaval on Wednesday evening.

The event was held at Bataca in the Kalinago Territory.

It began with a parade of a fake coffin containing “Vaval” to the beating of drums.

A bonfire was then started and revelers started jumping over it.

The coffin was then burnt, marking the end of Carnival.

All photos by Chad Ambo/DDA