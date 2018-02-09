Activities for Dominica’s Carnival, Mas Domnik 2018 heat up this weekend ahead of the street parades on February 12 and 13. Patrons of the Calypso Finals can head to the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard following the show for mouthwatering treats and musical entertainment by some of the island’s popular DJ’s at Carnival Bod La Mer.

Carnival Bod La Mer will run from 2:30 am on to 10:30 am on Sunday February 11, 2018.

After having organized two successful pre Carnival events, the Triple Kay Band will be hosting its Inception the Set Up event at the Harlem Plaza from 10 pm on Friday February 9, 2018. This event forms part of the Band’s calendar of activities to mark its 20th anniversary.

On Sunday February 11, Triple Kay will host its nostalgic Pure Punch Party from 3 pm to 10 pm at Rhythms on the River in Layou. The band has organized its Carnival t-shirt band “Still Standing” for Carnival Monday, and on Carnival Tuesday, the band will play mas with Hysteria Costume Band.

Carnival headline partner FLOW has also provided support to the Signal Band’s Lumination J’Ouvert t-shirt band, Astaphans More Powder J’ouvert Fete, Amnesia Costume Band, Ole Time Sake, Afrikulture Stilt Walkers, Carnival Corner, Depex Carnival Warm Up and Carnival Bod La Mer.

Superintendent of Police, Inspector Richmond Valentine announced that the Carnival route will remain the same as obtained in 2017. The route commences at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street, goes on to King George V Street, the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, and back on to Kennedy Avenue up to the intersection with Independence Street. Superintendent Valentine reiterated that the police will enforce a no tolerance attitude to unlawfulness.

Revelers and onlookers can expect a vibrant and energetic Mas on Carnival Monday and Tuesday. Six (6) Lapo Kabwit and seven (7) Ole Mas groups have already registered for the J’ouvert and Carnival Monday parades.

Judging of the groups will take place at the Dame Mary Eugenia Charles Boulevard from 11 am on Carnival Monday and at 10 am on Carnival Tuesday.