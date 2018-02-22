Mas Domnik winners announcedDominica News Online - Thursday, February 22nd, 2018 at 12:23 PM
The Dominica Festivals Committee has announced the awardees for Mas Domnik 2018.
Samantha Letang, Marketing Executive at Discover Dominica Authority said, “From the participation of the various ole mas bands, t-shirts bands, groups, costume bands, children bands and especially the spectators (this) proves that our traditions , our culture will continue to stand strong ….. this is what makes Dominica’s Carnival the most unique, the most spontaneous.”
Elvis Clifton of the Dominica Brewery and Beverages Ltd hailed this year’s Carnival celebrations as “a great success” despite being scaled down.
Awards were sponsored by EZ Barrel and Alliance Francaise de la Dominique.
Awardees were:
Most creative Jou Ouvé Group – Chou Poul
Largest La Po Kabwit Band – Police La Po Kabwit
Longest La Po Kabwit Band – Newtown La Po Kabwit
Largest Jou Ouvé Group – Lumination by Signal Band
Most Creative Individual Male – Dorian Carbon (Going in the shower)
Most Creative Individual Female – Yvette Bannis (Maria Tarpaulin)
Most Creative Traditional Group – Bacchanal Women
Most Creative T-Shirt Band – Klubird
Most Creative School Band – Grand Fond Primary School
Most Creative Costume Band – Thunderbirds
Certificates of participation were also awarded to Lucia Lander Dance Group, Pioneer Preparatory School and the Castle Bruce Secondary School.
The Dominica Festivals Committee thanks all partners and supporters of Mas Domnik 2018 which includes, The Government of Dominica, the Ministry of Tourism and Urban Renewal, FLOW Dominica, Dominica Brewery and Beverages Ltd, DBS Radio, Vibes Group of Companies, Kairi FM, Q-95 FM, Dominica News Online, The Chronicle and The Sun Newspapers; The Commonwealth of Dominica Police Force; Roseau City Council; DASPA; Alliance Francaise de la Dominique; EZ Barrel; Fine Foods Inc; Road Parade Committee, the private sector, Carnival groups and other volunteers.
3 Comments
Somebody needs to give MAL-P some recognition…
so carnival corners not making noise this year are boy thunderbirds all you silent no bwa bwa all you happy . Any way congrats to all the groups .
So T/birds get something at last.!