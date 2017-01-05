On 18 February 2017, Ms. NCCU Jade Romain executed her final pre-show platform activity. The 2017 Carnival Queen hopeful organized a mental health fair held at the Gutter Village Community Centre where villagers of that community were educated about the establishment and work of the Dominica Dementia Foundation. Villagers were also introduced to various skills and given tips as to how to deal with stress in their everyday lives. The facilitators for Saturday’s sessions were Ms. Rianna Patterson, Founder of the Dominica Dementia Foundation and Dr. Shani Shillingford, President of the Dominica Psychological Society.

At the fair, Ms. Romain launched her “Be Aware” poster which was presented to Ms. Patterson and Dr. Shillingford. In the coming weeks, the said flyer will be distributed to the Ministry of Health, the business community and schools in Dominica.

Although Saturday’s activity was the last pre-show activity, Ms. Romain vowed to continue the campaign to educate Dominicans on the importance of safeguarding their mental health even after the show. Ms. Romain pledged to continue to work with the Dominica Dementia Foundation and the Dominica Psychological Society to fight the stigma associated with mental illness whatever the results of the queen show may be.

In addition to Saturday’s activities, over the past few weeks, Ms Romain has:

– Collected toiletries which were donated to the Acute Psychiatric Unit (APU) of the Princess Margaret Hospital on 10 December 2016.

– Mobilized NCCU staff to participate and sing Christmas carols at the APU Christmas Party held on 21 December 2016.

– Participated by reciting a poem at the APU Concert held in January 2017.

– Organized and participated in a Health Walk for Mental Illness on 1 February 2017.

– Given an inspiring talk to students of the Portsmouth Secondary School on February 10, 2017 along with members of the Dominica Dementia Foundation on the topic “Importance of Appreciating Your Elders.”