Police outline route of Carnival street jump upDominica News Online - Wednesday, February 22nd, 2017 at 2:06 PM
Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine, has outlined the route for the two days of street jump up on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
He was speaking at the sixth Carnival press conference held at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) on Wednesday morning.
The Carnival route, according to Valentine, is as follows: South along Independence Street from the Intersection of Kennedy Avenue to the intersection of King George the Fifth Street, West along King George the Fifth Street from the intersection of Independence Street to the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, and North along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard from the area of Royal Bank to the intersection of Kennedy Avenue, and East along Kennedy Avenue from the intersection of the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to Independence Street.
The Carnival route begins at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street.
In order to help facilitate traffic, the Botanical Gardens gate will be open until 10:00 pm on both Carnival days and motorists are advised to respect the routes outlined.
Persons seeking to enter the city from the south (Grandbay, Point Michel, and Soufriere) must take a right turn unto High Street from DBS Radio, then unto Bath road and exit the city using Hillsborough Street unto Great George street and using the Chinese bridge to exit the city.
Entering the city from the North, motorists would be required to, upon meeting the EC Loblanc Bridge, take a left turn onto the link road, through the Gardens, unto Bath Road all the way through New Town to get out of the city.
The whole idea of designing the route is to allow persons who normally sit on their porches to enjoy the view of the festivities. Although the route has been extended the issues may be that of traffic, for persons who are not part of the festivities, going about their personal business. Bath Road in the area of the Police Station extending to the bridge will be congested and making this a double lane for traffic might be impossible. I only think that since the route includes the Bayfront, then Great Marlborough Street should be used instead of Great George Street to allow for vehicular traffic going through Roseau that has nothing to do with the Carnival to use that street and go up straight to Constitution Hill or East on King George the Fifth Street to Valley Road. Making the route larger and the time slimmer with more or less bands, gives about one round through the street. As it seems Roseau is locked to Carnival lovers.
Cruise ships can be directed to WoodBridge Bay.
Finally someone with some COMMON SENSE see it fit to just send the band along the bayfront…whoever made that decision needs a raise and a month paid vacation…. why anyone trying to avoid problem would send a band full of people though that narrow lane is anyones guess….that just might do the trick to get me to come out for carnival..
BooBoo this is not the first time the carnival route has been along the bayfront. I know you are not the brightest crayon in the pack and obviously cannot figure out much on your own, but whenever there is a cruise ship docked in Roseau on carnival Monday and Tuesday the band route has to be else where.
Less bands this year…..but wider route……….route now includes Bayfront……so this creates less access and takes away much parking……..SMDH………that police chief needs to go and go fast…………ask half the force they will say the same thing. anyway people, be safe !!
You obviously don’t have a clue what’s going on for you to say less bands this year. Typical brain dead parrot people. just talking but don’t know what the F they talking about.
I remember those days when we played Mas. Along the way, especially on King George V Street, we would sometimes leave the band and go up to the balconies of our friends, have a chat with the host and others who were sitting there viewing the bands. We would take a peek at the oncoming bands as we enjoyed a drink, be it ginger beer or ginger ale. Then when a band with hot, hot, hot music was getting closer, we would go downstairs and jump in it. It was fun. Those were the days my friends.
Enjoy yourselves and safely!
I will not be taking part in carnival this year. There is nothing to be happy about in Dominica , the current atmosphere is too toxic with Skerritt and band spoiling the show.
U politically sick
That’s good
ban that koshonie pagan feast
i am saying the same thing. just keep a big concert. enough with that carnival. after carnival most people broke and cannot pay their bill. to make matters worse, it’s on a month end. salary dead.
Pure koshonie
Because some of you joined another church, all of a sudden you want to deny people a little enjoyment. Life is short and to be enjoyed with good intentions.
God does not frown on those who enjoy themselves. He will on those who misbehave and scandalize themselves. We must always hope they are in the minority.
Rather than frown and criticize, you can do something good. Pray for people at that time; for their souls, especially those who overdo it.
Are you implying that you never enjoyed Carnival in Dominica? If you did, it was not a mistake but that you loved it and enjoyed it.
There will be much music being played. You know what Shakespeare said: “If music be the food of love, play on.” If they enjoy themselves decently, there is nothing wrong with that. There will be those who do. Among them will be onlookers.
One of those religious fanatics who think they’re more righteous than GOD himself. Carnival is a celebration of our heritage and independence from slavery. Its not a pagan feast..
Poor u