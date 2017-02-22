Superintendent of Police, Richmond Valentine, has outlined the route for the two days of street jump up on Carnival Monday and Tuesday.

He was speaking at the sixth Carnival press conference held at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) on Wednesday morning.

The Carnival route, according to Valentine, is as follows: South along Independence Street from the Intersection of Kennedy Avenue to the intersection of King George the Fifth Street, West along King George the Fifth Street from the intersection of Independence Street to the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard, and North along the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard from the area of Royal Bank to the intersection of Kennedy Avenue, and East along Kennedy Avenue from the intersection of the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard to Independence Street.

The Carnival route begins at the intersection of Kennedy Avenue and Independence Street.

In order to help facilitate traffic, the Botanical Gardens gate will be open until 10:00 pm on both Carnival days and motorists are advised to respect the routes outlined.

Persons seeking to enter the city from the south (Grandbay, Point Michel, and Soufriere) must take a right turn unto High Street from DBS Radio, then unto Bath road and exit the city using Hillsborough Street unto Great George street and using the Chinese bridge to exit the city.

Entering the city from the North, motorists would be required to, upon meeting the EC Loblanc Bridge, take a left turn onto the link road, through the Gardens, unto Bath Road all the way through New Town to get out of the city.