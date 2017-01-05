Tourism Minister, Senator Robert Tonge is calling on the public to refrain from violence during this year’s Carnival celebrations, especially during the two days of street jump up on Monday and Tuesday.

He made that statement while addressing the final Carnival press conference held at the Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) office on Wednesday.

Tonge said he wants Dominicans and visitors alike to have a fantastic time during Mas Domnik 2017.

“We want to ensure that persons don’t use this time to do anything that they should not do in terms of violence against others,” he said. “Sometimes people use this time as a way to retaliate for grudges that they had over many years, so we are hoping that this will not be done.”

Tonge continued, “We know that the police are doing a fantastic job, I know they have great plans in terms of ensuring that all persons in Dominica will be safe and secure and ensuring that all trucks has proper lightings.”

He mentioned also that cameras will be placed throughout the city which will make it easy to recognize culprits of crime.

He called on persons to join as many bands as possible to have a great time.

“Watching the band is one thing but being part of the band makes a major difference in terms of experience,” he stated.

Tonge said that he is pleased and happy with the work that has been done in regards to promotion and preparation of Carnival.

Meantime, he called on the public to ensure that Dominica is kept as clean as possible during the festivities.

“Our intention is to have more bins around the city, and let us try to throw garbage in the bins to reduce the amount of work that is created for the employees,” he stated. “We are actually putting things in place to see how we can reduce the amount of garbage in the City, even during our lunchtime especially when people take pictures to promote Dominica and to expose Dominica, we don’t see more garbage than we see people. So we are asking everyone to reduce throwing garbage…”

He also advised the public to use the portable toilets that the Roseau City Council is providing.

“Let us use them, don’t go behind them and use them, so that the city will be a much cleaner and enjoyable city, especially after Carnival,” he warned. “We can do a lot in terms of trying to clean, but sometimes all the pee smells and stuff like that is really hard to wash away.”

He continued, “If we can reduce that we can make the city a much better and clean place.”

The two days of Carnival Street Jump-up will be held on Monday 27th February and Tuesday 28th February.