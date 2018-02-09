Street jump up hours further slashed due to security reasonsDominica News Online - Friday, February 9th, 2018 at 12:32 PM
The hours for street jump up on Carnival Monday and Tuesday have been chopped further due to security reasons, the police have announced.
In early January, it was announced that the time for street jump up on both days was from 4:00 am to 6:00 pm from the original 4:00 am to 10:00 pm.
On Thursday the police announced the new hours for street jump based on the Carnival Order made by the Minister of National Security.
“On Carnival Monday, the hours are from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm,” Inspector Richmond Valentine said. “Carnival Tuesday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.”
He made it clear that section 5 of the order stated that “any person who in any public place uses any apparatus, device, noisy instruments, musical instrument or radio by means of which sounds may be mechanically or electronically produced or reproduced before 6:00 am and after 6:00 pm on the said Monday and before 8:00 am and after 6:00 pm on the said Tuesday commits an offence.”
He stated that any person who contravenes the rules is guilty of an offense and is liable to a fine of $1,000 and six months in prison.
Valentine said the Order extends to the entire island.
He also said the new hours are based on security reasons.
“We have a lot of limitations and in the interest of security and safety, Carnival will start at 6:00 am on Monday until 6:00 pm and it will start at 8:00 am on Tuesday and end at 6:00 pm,” he stated.
24 Comments
Maybe they should add another day to make it a compromise.
This declaration is an admission of inadequacy and that there is a real fear that lawlessness cannot be contained by the Dominica police force – as indeed was proven in the weeks following the hurricane. Sorry to have to say this but international expertise is required to rebuild the country’s police force as a matter of urgency. The next hurricane season is just months away. Dominicans will complain, and I sympathise, but this is the result of widespread bad behaviour and the abject failure of the government to invest properly in a police force, in education, and in social welfare.
Good thing me na pay me money come done for that..
All you so concerned about safety but Bord Lamere is still on after the calypso finals…. all you good too wi…..
Tell us about what u guys doing about carbon and his lyin crew you talking about hours put them officers at work instead they sit down on wifi whole day taking the police vehicle and go lime with it and when u make a report they never available to assist you that to talk about
This is why i said earlier that story dno posted before ascertaining the facts about the report concerning the police force was irresponsible.
Just hear the trash coming from a wicked post. It says they believe wat they read on dno.
Ignorance is a crime but again your name says it all we need to know
Sacway sot
I don’t understand some people. Put safety first, it’s a problem but as soon as things get out of control, the government and police aren’t doing their jobs. I guess some people just cannot be pleased or they need chaos so they feel good about blaming the government.
Reducing carnival hours will not change the recommendation on the report submitted to get rid of you.
That is a good move. I wonder if this is as a result of the Jamaican inspector report which painted such a bad picture of current police leadership. This is further indictment of Carbon and his inept crew.
Good job that time is good
Good move. Putting the safety first
Paranoia is creeping in. The Skerrit regime feels threatened.
Don’t worry Roosevelt we are not coming for you at Carnival…
I can understand the police for having a national security concern because when you have a situation of the young man from Goodwill, that was allegedly shot to death by a police, in the presence of his parents, whether it was by a Jamaican soldier or a local officer dressed in his war camouflage and up to this date, no real investigation, no arrest except the father of the deceased that have since died in pain, I can understand why the police would have a serious national security concern and as a result, change the hours of street jumpup. Infant I even feel it Should be from 9-4pm, because Da is very unsafe at this time
You can never tell.
That one change in the time could well have just saved a young man’s life…
Why am I not surprised this is like after hurricane David all over again
Better be safe than sorry I suppose. However, I wish the police had made up their mind earlier, rather than wait till the last minute. A lot of people’s plans will be spoilt I guess and may as well not bother. Poor planning.
I totally agree. Way to go !!! This is to ensure safety for carnival lovers. People of evil intention use the cover of darkness to commit crime.
God, No Jour Ouvert!?
But, but….but….that’s my favourite time of carnival!
It was my understanding that the committee was going to experiment with having two Jour Ouverts this year. One on Monday Morn and another on Tues morn, which I was really looking forward too.
I’m hoping it can be tried next year when things return to some kind of normalcy.
Things will only return to normalcy when King Skerrit either abdicates or is overthrown. Sorry.
What’s really going on back home
That’s a good question…
@DT ….Nothing different is going back home than what is going on in NY during Labor day celebrations. People want to commit crimes whenever there is some sort of celebration and don’t want change. No j’ouvert
Good afternoon. I have a question, why “NY”?
I also have an observation. Why penalize those who want to participate and be a part of j’ouvert, because of those who will use it as an opportunity to do evil.
By the same token maybe it would be a good idea to stop going to church on Sunday or Saturday mornings, depending on one’s religion, because a thief knowing when you and your family will be away worshiping, may use that opportunity to break into your home.
Maybe we should not go to work, for the same reason. Etc, etc, etc.
We cannot continue to punish the “good” in our efforts to combat the “evil”