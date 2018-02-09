The hours for street jump up on Carnival Monday and Tuesday have been chopped further due to security reasons, the police have announced.

In early January, it was announced that the time for street jump up on both days was from 4:00 am to 6:00 pm from the original 4:00 am to 10:00 pm.

On Thursday the police announced the new hours for street jump based on the Carnival Order made by the Minister of National Security.

“On Carnival Monday, the hours are from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm,” Inspector Richmond Valentine said. “Carnival Tuesday from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.”

He made it clear that section 5 of the order stated that “any person who in any public place uses any apparatus, device, noisy instruments, musical instrument or radio by means of which sounds may be mechanically or electronically produced or reproduced before 6:00 am and after 6:00 pm on the said Monday and before 8:00 am and after 6:00 pm on the said Tuesday commits an offence.”

He stated that any person who contravenes the rules is guilty of an offense and is liable to a fine of $1,000 and six months in prison.

Valentine said the Order extends to the entire island.

He also said the new hours are based on security reasons.

“We have a lot of limitations and in the interest of security and safety, Carnival will start at 6:00 am on Monday until 6:00 pm and it will start at 8:00 am on Tuesday and end at 6:00 pm,” he stated.