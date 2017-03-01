The 2017 Carnival season will officially end with the annual Tewey Vaval in Dublanc and Kalinago Territory.

Tewey Vaval is a funeral-like event that gives the impression that the Carnival is dead now and will be “put to rest” according to event organizer in Dublanc Thora Bertrand.

There will be a viewing of “the body” of carnival, which is a life-sized doll, at the old boxing plant, also known as ‘The House’ in Dublanc starting at 5:00 pm followed by a procession of sensays into the village where the doll will be burnt at 6:30 pm.

Kerosene torches (bouzai) will be lit at the procession to the ‘grave.’

A lapo kabwit band will bring the curtains down on the event.

The event is held every year in both communities.

The organizers have encouraged all persons to take partake and enjoy the traditions of Dominica’s culture.