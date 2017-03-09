Too many Carnivals in Dominica Cuffy saysDominica News Online - Thursday, March 9th, 2017 at 10:37 AM
Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Consultant, Val Cuffy has pointed out that there are too many Carnivals being staged in Dominica.
He was speaking at a press conference held at the DFC office on Wednesday.
Cuffy said the main Carnival is celebrated in the City of Roseau and people should support that event.
“There are a lot of Carnivals in Dominica, there are too many Carnivals, we need to focus that Dominica has one main Carnival attraction which is the main Carnival in the City of Roseau, like there is Nottinghill Carnival, like there is Labour Day, that we have to recognize that this is the Carnival where we all have to come together and make it as big as possible,” Cuffy stated.
He went on to explain what he meant.
“When I say too many Carnivals is that, the Carnivals are behaving like we have to compete with Roseau, Roseau has to compete with other Carnivals,” he explained. “We have to support the Carnivals. St Joseph has its unique Carnival, Grandbay has a unique culture to the Carnival in terms of the traditional masquerade, but we have to work as one unit.”
According to him, the main Carnival is Roseau, in the City, “just like if Portsmouth was the City, the Portsmouth Carnival that’s where we would have to go to it.”
“We are saying that if we are going to engage you in participating and to work with us that you need to recognize that the main Carnival is Roseau and you should give it that support,” he said.
Cuffy noted that once Carnival has been launched in Roseau, there should be no other launches right after it.
“Once Roseau has launched, once the main Carnival has happened, there should be no other discussion as to another launch happening right after the launch of Dominica’s Carnival in Roseau because all the media who came into Dominica, and you saw them they came in to be part of Dominica’s Carnival here, in the City which is the main attraction,” he stated.
He went on to say that the other Carnivals are operating almost like there’s a competition with Roseau.
“There is no competition,” he stated. “Roseau is the capital, it’s the central focus…so we are asking you to come and join us there.”
Like Christmas, Carnival was a pagan ritual absorbed by the Christian church into its religious traditions.
Due to the erosion of separation between Church and State, they have now become commercial ventures.
Unless the Church steps in (which it won’t), individual village Carnival celebrations will soon be a thing of the past.
Debate, anyone?
In St.Vincent we have the rural carnivals then the large central Carnival, maybe a similar model can be followed, it’s a build up to the central Carnival and so it’s mutually beneficial to all parties.
I understand what Val is saying to a certain extent…. however why cannot something be arranged where instead of all the “opening of these community carnivals” be the community’s main carnival and then you have the main traditional carnival in the city…e.g would it not be cheaper for St. Jo village council if St. Jo “opening of Carnival” be their main carnival celebration and then every body focus on the City Carnival the two days before lent and everybody can do the jouvert as accustom in their own communtities.. I see that happening….. anyway that is my opinion.
The costume parades are already only in the capital, please Mr. Cuff let us enjoy our culture in our area if we wish too. Everything cannot be only in the capital.
We all come to watch the parade and also join a costume band but when this is done we want to go home and enjoy our own jump up in our own area. Roseau cannot hold everybody. Too many people in the bands for some of us. Thanks much.
Well I’ve read all of the comments on here…and here is what I believe is a workable solution:
The larger communities such as Grandbay, Portsmouth, Colihaut etc can each take a weekend for ‘jouvay and jump-up’ starting from the opening of Carnival. And to that extent, DFC could probably consider opening carnival season much earlier.
So, let’s say Weekend #1 it would be a ‘jouvay and a weekend of dancing, parading etc. Weekend #2 it would be Grandbay and so on…it would give these communities a chance to display their cultural customs and be innovative and creative.
In that way, it would give visitors from overseas an incentive to come for longer periods, spend more money in the country because they would be liming and partying…think of the ripple benefits such as vehicle rentals, shops, even farmer’s could hold farmer’s market in designated spots where people could buy their fresh fruits and vegetables. I’ve notice the run-up to carnival has become so dread and…
No leave it as it is Mr. Cuffy. Some people rather the small activity in the village. Not everybody want to come Roseau in those big crowds.
Boy Crap you talking Val, since I know myself every village in Dominica always had in own carnival. Even if we were to agree with you, how would you accommodate everybody in terms of parking. On a normal business day Roseau barely have space for the people who work there. Think before you speak bro.
take that possie people….Val just sent all you a message….wait for DFC support to make all you carnival better still…. there enough corporate entities in the possie area for us to have a proper carnival…… don’t help all you self and wait on DFC still….hoping you all got the message
I Val you guys need to put more effort into Roseau Carnival. Train the grouos. If you want more sensay, make sensay groups and get ppl from grandbay to train them; more black devils, make a group and get ppl from san sauver to train them. Behind Triple Kay had 1,000,000,000 people so lack of revelers is no excuse. If you want a better carnival, stop sitting in that office and waiting for groups to come to you, go to them. And get some costume builders from trini to help eradicate that dullness that parades on Tuesday. To improve Roseau Carnival you need to improve each aspect of the Carnival. Cutting off village Carnivals will not do it.
Well said Val!
Carnival is Roseau feast, it has always been that way from the very beginning. Dominicans don’t like structure so obviously they will disagree with what Val has stated. All the villages and towns have their traditional mass but there is no need for them to compete with Roseau. The outlying towns and villages can showcase their traditional mass during the times when they host their village feast.
Here’s my personal advice to Valentine Cuffy of Bull’s Eye fame. You are not an employee of DFC, rather you are a Consultant. Your remit is to provide advice and guidance to the entity. You should not engage the public directly. This is consultancy 101! If you have some revolutionary suggestions, give them to DFC, and let DFC float those suggestions to the public. You seem to be making a mess between consultancy and employment. You do not approach the public on any matter, unless you are seeking to obtain the public’s view on something. So, my food friend, take a second read of your remit with DFC. Do not be a charlatan consutant. We expect those kinds of comments from Colin Piper, not you.
Valerie Cuffy
So you want to stop Grand Bay and St Joe from having their carnival this could never happy.
Interesting view expressed by Val, but he may just be stepping outside the perimeter of the DFC. Our understanding of the DFC is to upgrade the quality and marketability of the several festivals in Dominica to the extent those festivals can be products for increasing internal and external visitors, while creating income opportunities for the communities. DFC is not in the business of deciding which festival should be discontinued, or which should be abandoned, or which should be conjoined. Assuming that each festival, or part of a festival, is a reflection of some aspect of our lives, DC is out-of place to buy into the comment expressed by Cuffy. How dare you, Val, tell a parishioner in Dublanc that he has to come to Roseau to take part in the annual parade in honour of Bacchus? He has a shrine in Dublanc, and he is cognizant that DFC is not interested in the religion of Bacchus, but only in the economic spin-offs.
DFC should remain in the business of marketing our festivals.
Everything is Roseau then? I doh c with Val. U even want to tell people where to enjoy their carnival. All year round we Roseau for everything. A drivers license is Roseau, a birth certificate is Roseau, a passport is Roseau . Even socail security card is Roseau. so we doh tired go Roseau then.what else all you want in Roseau? Roseau always think they are Dominica. Portsmouth is the second town , so they are entitled to their own carnival. Tell val wheel and come again tan. with that pawol sort he talking there. I vex tan.
So long people in the country areas have their tradition celebrating their way, you want to come now and say that they have to give it up. Val find some way to make carnival more appealing and you will get as much people you want in Roseau.
Val ! Are you serious? I totally disagree with you .and just so you know we will continue to support our small communities during this time ..i find you very stubborn. .
Very bad idea, Val. That move would discourage Dominicans from traveling to D/ca come carnival. Get your head out of the hole, man!
Val I’m not sure if I agree with you on this one.. Do you realize that Roseau carnival is boring compared to the village carnivals?? Ever sit and thought of why people rather stay in their villages??? What i would like to suggest is that every ten years, example next year, you can have everyone come to town for jouvert. For example, each village come and represent itself at the jouvert celebrations just because its a big celebration. After that, everyone go back to their villages to enjoy themselves. Furthermore, don’t you think the lil shop keepers and bar owners want to make a lil money too?? of course they do!! Its not for one set!!
Sorry Val, not with you on this one. In my entire 34 years of age I have only been to Roseau carnival only four times. I don’t like the crowds and prefer to join my community band for many reasons. First off the DFC doesn’t hold no calypso or other big events in any of the country areas. Bear in mind that a lot of country people come down to the town to support, but what about the business owners of the other communities? I think DFC needs to revisit this, in fact I foresee more communities doing bigger things next year and would support it rather than go town. It’s time for some greedy organizers of those calypso tents to stand down as well and give priority to move the tents to other communities, but then it’s a suggestion. I say give support to other communities’ not just Roseau, which of the diaspora people come down and want to even stay Roseau? Come on, where do all the traditional costumes and such come from? Oh I see. I will then again see invitations from sensay, band…
Totally agree! This is one of the ways we can improve the flow of bands and make Dominica carnival great.
Nottinghill, Labour Day and Caribana should never be compared to Dominica Carnival. These events were initiated by Caribbean Nationals to showcase the cultures of the various Caribbean countries and not the other way around. I am shocked that the DFC would use that as something to emulate.
Maybe Val should instead say every year the Carnival Shows will be showcased in different communities. But Carnival is Carnival; from since we were children and our parents and their parents before them celebrated carnival two days before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent. Carnival has a special meaning to Dominicans wherever the live.
Everyone cannot come to Roseau. Everyone does not want to come to Roseau. The other communities economics needs also have to be met not only those who live in Roseau. Do not spoil D Carnival Val.
Choose 1 community as Carnival City each year and everyone will know where the main Tourist Attraction will be no confusion.
Nonsense,seems like the excess fat u removed was carrying your senses. No wonder only some villages got funded for carnival.
Truely,carnival is really a fruit of the devil! There’s always some controversy and division,the devil is divisive and so are his works!!!
A lot of works of the devil in unexpected places too. Deal with that first 😜
Tee way boh daw la
Val behave your self we the possie like to play our mass trouble free we would like and enjoy our mass by our self
I totally disagree with Mr Cuffy on that one. I think the DFC is doing a very poor job in managing the events. In an organization where you have more captains that crew, you will always find these problems. DFC needs to be reorganized and a clear policy framework be drawn up for its proper administration. When you have people without the necessary administrative or managerial skills running such an organization, what do you expect to happen? Starting from the very top, a total revamping is needed. So don`t blame the different communities that are used to hosting their carnival. Be creative, be innovative….. stop sitting on your lazy butts and do the job you are being paid to do.
Val.I can never see myself jumping up in ROSEAU with the hoodlums,I will stay in my wonderful peaceful village,try to stop my village jump up and you will see.Roseau smell way too much and where is the space for all these people,Well if you want we can Jump up in Bull house.
Is not the first time he pushing the agenda. One world order. One year he wanted to prevent people from leaving creole fest and coming back in without paying another entry fee. What they need to focus on is how make people come back in the country to work and live so we have more people who can contribute to csrnival. The idea of twisting people arm to come to roseau for carnival is a dangerous trend of thought that must be abolished like those before.
Instead of telling people they should not have carnivals outside of Roseau, why don’t you flip the coil and make Roseau carnival so good that people would not dream of going anywhere else but Roseau.
Another thing, if you had only one parade, where would you put all these people?
Rubbish!!! Get rid of the violence and over crowdedness in Roseau Carnival. Provide transportation for people who want to come down for jouvert morning up to 10pm. Did you think of the reasons why there is Carnival in other villages? What are you implying? That only people with access to Roseau carnival should participate?? This statement is utter rubbish Val!! Utter rubbish! Do you guys have a problem with funding the Carnivals in other villages, and want to pump that money solely into Roseau Carnival? Because this is a baseless statement! If so, did you consider the other costs that would incur if these Carnivals were cut off?? Smh.
Am not a carnival lover but why every thing in roseau that look more like country than a town. Is peaple l8ke val that is killing iur beloved country
Because all the other villages have there feast. And carnival is that of Roseau
Val come out dere. Time to retire. Think of the amount of community businesses that banking on carnival to make a little extra change that are going to suffer, think of the elderly who stand in their windows enjoying the various community bands that are goin to be left lonely because they cannot travel to town, think of the congestion and increase in violence that’s going to happen, think of the amount of police officers that have to be mobilized to ensure peace in the city. Val you really think that makes any sense for the country? Village councils, local businesses, community oriented diaspora will suffer, it won’t work well Val.
If it was not DNO I would tell Val marsh. The notion you have about the main attraction Is Roseau is only in your head. Do what you want in Roseau but the other communities will have their carnival and there is nothing you can do to stop it. We will beat on milk tin hold your money
it’s true. I agree with Bull on that one. Portsmouth, Marigot, Grandbay, Colihaut, St Joe want to compete with Roseau when we should all come to the capital and celebrate our mas together.
you must be from Roseau to say that.
I throwing my mouth i not saying that.
Brian “Portsmouth, Marigot, Grandbay, Colihaut, St Joe want to compete with Roseau”???? that is so not true. I am 40+ and grew up knowing that these villages always play their own Mas. It was never and will never be about competition.. and I rather stay in my own village and enjoy my favorite part of Carnival “Jouvert”. Not everybody can travel back and forth to Roseau during the carnival season, so please cut the crap.
And who is paying you to open your mouth, chupes man. This is still a free country and government can not buy carnival, thank God.
Dominica is NOT Roseau alone Val. Y should you want carnival to be Roseau alone? I guess all Pharmacies should be in Roseau alone to right? It’s alright to move all you business to where the money is but when it’s time to celebrate we should close down everywhere and move to Roseau. right? Pasto Bull u really talking BULL talk
And these days everything is a tie… Next year is a reunion year, ensure that Roseau carnival is top and there are no others to tie with it.
Of a Truth Dat!!
I’ve been saying! Having carnival in all those other villages is working against us and what we’re trying to portray. These days people don’t even bother going to town because there’s carnival right in front their doors in Colihaut and Grandbay, etc. In the old days, it was exciting for us to go down Roseau on those two specific days to run mas in the city.
@Carlton Dumas… sorry my friend but this is nonsense talk. It has always been like that from time eternal. Each community having its own carnival…. what is done in Roseau is ROSEAU… If you want to sell your Roseau carnival then be creative and find ways to do so but you can`t ask the communities to give up their carnivals for Roseau…. Never!!!!
A suggestion:
All the other townships and villages should continue with their carnival celebrations; compete and then the winners from each category move on to culminate everything and join with the Roseau carnival as the greatest Dominican carnival event ever. Extend major participation to each of these townships/territories/villages to bring the best of the best to participate in each category in Roseau; however, the two days of carnival ‘jump up’ should be retained for the people in their various municipalities.
Well since roseau always turn to a war zone at least 1 person must end up dead or injured peple dont want to come to roseau and beside is not every body that can afford it so… live us in our own little thing eh if is pa we have to beat cest bon
If I can remember well enough I neither my family was not looking forward to going to Roseau for carnival . I grew up in Bagatelle /Fond.St Jean/ Pointe Caribe /Fab area and as a little girl i remember being afraid of the sensay. So it means we had our own carnival so everyone was not looking forward to going toRoseau. I believe that Val you should not try taking away history. Leave and let people celebrate their carnival/ history and culture in their own right. Village carnival is a beautiful thing it helps bring the people of the community together and that’s what you all preaching all the time community togetherness. Val and company the motto is All Shall Eat. So let all eat during carnival.
Val if you are trying to turn carnival in just one commercial enterprise it is going to fail, I can tell you that now. You can not force people to give up their local little carnival, after all carnival belongs to the people and is supposed io be a spontaneous event. Next thing you want is to have an exclusivity on carnival? No Val, I’d rather not make money and enjoy my carnival. Let it be
Is not everyone who wants to listen and dance to tripple kay’s nursery rhymes. Old mass and lapo kabrit still have their people.
Amen and amen again. That is exactly why i did not show my face in Roseau this time because by all means it was a tatty affair, no class at all my boy.
i totally agree. one opening one closing.
There is no competition,” he stated. “Roseau is the capital, it’s the central focus…so we are asking you to come and join us there.” Man you not making any sense… people have a constitutional rights ..freedom of association ..freedom of expression. ..u want to now tell people bout roseau is the capital and too much canival is staged in Dominica? That is people rights to assemble on emancipation day and express themselves where ever they feel like on that piece of land. You not addressing the problems that will occur if every one converge in roseau on canival day??? U want 50000 peoplet to come down in roseau on canival opening? ??? A Lil 500 police that plantation have u want to talk bout roseau is the main focus.. the different canival around the country is a good way to keep some criminals and too much People from the town on canival day… nonsense u talking garson
Cuffy, as a consultant, first get the facts, “on why there are so many competing communities during carnival,” and then enlighten us on what cause so many events to be happening at the same time? You need to know the history behind the decentralization of carnival. Roseau, use to be the hub for carnival! However, there were unpleasant incidences surrounding various communities that cause carnival to be held in it current form. Not having the knowledge of your history, and making statement like this is a very sad thing.
While the focus should be on Roseau parades, we have a difference of opinion. Since you mentioned St. Joe, We begin making our sen say right after canaval. That’s our tradition which we intend to hold on too. We live overseas and every year, we look forward to meeting our friends and family. Perfect sense would be to entice us to leave our comfort zone. Not criticizing us, but rather have a dialogue in which we could enhance our activities as one.
Cuffy was not criticizing. He was just making a point and its true what he is saying. Everything someone saying have to be issue. St. Joe can come down carnival monday and show Roseau what sensay is all about.
Why, when they are quite happy in st. Joe?
Good thing he doh put Colihaut in his sh*#
When I’m in my village i can do wat i want, cook by friends, when i drunk my friends will carry me home, sit on d side of d road etc…
In my 30+ yrs on earth i never went to the city on a Mon or Tue and i don’t think i will strat now.
Who want to go town go town but i staying n njoy it with friends and family in my yard.
I will stay n boost my village economy instead.
I agree with Mr. Cuffy.
I have returned to carnival in Dominica for the past few years because I was impressed by the consistency of carnival bands on the streets of Roseau _ the tourist hub for carnival in Dominica. I noticed huge gaps between the bands and a fewer revellers in Roseau. This was disappointing. The talents and culture of the “mini carnivals” in various villages are not visible to anyone but those in that village. I believe that talent should be exposed to the world with their unique village banners in Roseau for ALL to see and appreciate.
Those watching the carnival around the globe commented on the gaps and fewer crowds in Roseau. This makes “Dominica” carnival less inviting and appealing.
Roseau and Portsmouth should remain the carnival hubs to encourage the tourists and other visitors to return and invest their money.
Overall, my guest visiting Dominica for the first time loved the carnival and was extremely impressed by the mountains and fresh…
No way nothing doing
Well if DFC wants more of the village aspects if carnival in roseau, they should train their own roseau groups in that regard! There’s nothing wrong in getting a few people from the various villages to train some groups from Roseau. By the way Roseau Carnival is advertised as Dominica’s Carnival, hence the other village cmCarnivals don’t even compete with Roseau in terms of foreign revenue! In Dominica we have that mentality of down pressing eachother to make one look good! For decades there has been village and city carnival and that is how we know it! When it was good, they coexisted, when it is bad they are still there. The real question is the variable. What is DFC doing wrong? Or the organizers of the City Carnival. If there is a problem that is how you fix it. Change the variables not the constants!
Please dow come back Nous Meme. You’re not wanted.. Mash..
If you want a commercial show stay in the U.S.A. and go to Broadway. In Dominica we like to do our own thing and don’t really care whether visitors like it or not. They are welcome to join in when once year we can really let our hair down….or even wear a wig, whatever the case may be.
What is he talking about? Only a small fraction of people in the US celebrate the Labor Day street parade. So we met in the Parkway and do our thing. Who cares about the way England celebrates its carnival? All is see is Caribbean people coming out and celebrating our culture just like in NY. In Dominica, from way before you Mr. Val Cuffy was born, carnival has been celebrated throughout the island. Today you want folks to focus on Roseau only? Padna why are you sounding like those Jews who are busy trying to kill Labour Day parade in NY? Behave boy. A bacchanalist like me? I want to go wherever I want and run mass whenever I want in my sweet Dominica. Whappen to Mr nah boy?
I blue vex
Val, while you are someone I respect as far as promotion of the country’s culture, I believe that statement is pure bull. Carnival in Dominica has always been celebrated in other communities, apart from Roseau for donkey years. In fact, places like Portsmouth and Grandbay for example are used to having very well-organized carnival celebrations (although this has deteriorated in recent times). What about the many folks who are unable to make the trip to Roseau? Should they simply stay home and enjoy the ‘spectacle’ of a carnival in the city? What about the many tourists who visit places like Portsmouth such as the yachties and Ross students? Should they travel all the way to Roseau at 4am just to form part of a jouvert band? This is just ridiculous and makes no sense to me. I expect such talk from people such as Colin, but not from you Val.
ok simple solution, cut off the Roseau carnival.
I think Val needs to be clearer on what he wants to say..is he saying that the traditional village carnivals should be no more?
Or is he asking for different days to be designated to the Villages for Carnival? I mean, not every Dominican can come into Roseau for Carnival..Many children and older folks like to line the streets of their villages and watch their Carnival pass..
Also, the favorable economic impact that the village carnivals create for the local shops will be no more, if all that currency is moved solely into Roseau..
Val is from Roseau, so it may be difficult for him to see things from a village perspective..
Get rid of that bouyon music being played on the streets during carnival and the people from the out districts will consider coming on board.
Carnival is calypso and not Bouyon!
i prefer carnival to be bouyon whole year round than calypso. Everyday. And even that is a nonsense statement. Because if not for calypso, it dont have carnival? ignorance nonsense.
it’s time for new blood in dominica because these old heads are killing carnival to the core. Look at Trinidad they have multiple carnivals and they are doing just right. If you all one to make Roseau carnival the central focus for tourist, then to that but don’t try and tell the other communities that the traditions should be broke. Please note everyone in other communities that do have carnival to cater to their people needs can afford those expensive costumes etc. Val and these folks need to step away and let new people come on board to bring dominica back to where is used to be culturally.
Make sense