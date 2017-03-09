Dominica Festivals Committee (DFC) Consultant, Val Cuffy has pointed out that there are too many Carnivals being staged in Dominica.

He was speaking at a press conference held at the DFC office on Wednesday.

Cuffy said the main Carnival is celebrated in the City of Roseau and people should support that event.

“There are a lot of Carnivals in Dominica, there are too many Carnivals, we need to focus that Dominica has one main Carnival attraction which is the main Carnival in the City of Roseau, like there is Nottinghill Carnival, like there is Labour Day, that we have to recognize that this is the Carnival where we all have to come together and make it as big as possible,” Cuffy stated.

He went on to explain what he meant.

“When I say too many Carnivals is that, the Carnivals are behaving like we have to compete with Roseau, Roseau has to compete with other Carnivals,” he explained. “We have to support the Carnivals. St Joseph has its unique Carnival, Grandbay has a unique culture to the Carnival in terms of the traditional masquerade, but we have to work as one unit.”

According to him, the main Carnival is Roseau, in the City, “just like if Portsmouth was the City, the Portsmouth Carnival that’s where we would have to go to it.”

“We are saying that if we are going to engage you in participating and to work with us that you need to recognize that the main Carnival is Roseau and you should give it that support,” he said.

Cuffy noted that once Carnival has been launched in Roseau, there should be no other launches right after it.

“Once Roseau has launched, once the main Carnival has happened, there should be no other discussion as to another launch happening right after the launch of Dominica’s Carnival in Roseau because all the media who came into Dominica, and you saw them they came in to be part of Dominica’s Carnival here, in the City which is the main attraction,” he stated.

He went on to say that the other Carnivals are operating almost like there’s a competition with Roseau.

“There is no competition,” he stated. “Roseau is the capital, it’s the central focus…so we are asking you to come and join us there.”