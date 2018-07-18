The recipients of the Golden Drum Awards and Special Recognition Awards for 2018 have been announced.

They were chosen for their contribution to the development of culture in Dominica.

The announcement was made by Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence at the official launch of the 2018 Emancipation Celebration held at the Old Mill Cultural Centre on Wednesday.

Six individuals are to receive the Golden Drum Award.

They are local singing sensation Michele Henderson- Delsol, Cornell Phillip, Aileen Burton, Calypsonian, Julian ‘Superior Picky’ Lockhart, Jeno Jacob and Donovan Samuel.

The Special Recognition Awards will be presented to six deserving individuals and groups.

They are The Possie Culture Pan, the St Luke’s Primary School, the Castle Bruce Secondary School, the Paix Bouche Drummers, Fernella Prosper of Petite Savanne and Jacinta Bruney of the Kalinago Territory.

Lawrence congratulated all the awardees this year and encouraged them to continue with the good work that they have been doing in the field of arts and culture.

The Golden Drum Award is issued to individuals, groups or institutions that have made outstanding contributions to the development of art and culture spanning at least twenty years. The Golden Drum is Dominica’s top cultural award. Between three and five awards are issued annually.

The Golden Drum Award was instituted in 1982.

The Special Recognition Award is issued to those who have made special contributions in culture over a period of time generally between ten and twenty years and to those who have achieved notable successes in a particular field of arts and culture.

The award serves as recognition of their efforts and motivates them to continue contributing to the development of culture.

The ceremony is carded for August 4th at the Old Mill Cultural Centre from 8:00 pm.