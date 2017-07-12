The Cultural Division has launched the annual Emancipation Celebration event under the theme ‘Building a Culture of Peace’ as it seeks to highlight the occasion of emancipation itself, according to Chief Cultural Officer, Raymond Lawrence.

Six Dominicans will receive the Golden Drum Awards during the highlight of the celebrations.

The celebration comprises of a number of events that spread across the week of July 28th- August 5th 2017, and will include activities such as Bele Night, an art exhibition showcasing Dominica’s Sensay, and culminates with the much anticipated Golden Drum Awards on August 8th at the Arawak House of Culture.

Other activities include an Emancipation showcase that highlights a number of local cultural groups and individuals.

“The showcase will be an exciting exposition of talent and will present artistes like the Karina Cultural Group, Waitukubuli Dance Theatre Company, Portsmouth Steel Band, the Paix Bouche Drummers, and others,” he said.

Lawrence said the Golden Drum Awards Ceremony is an event during which outstanding individuals who have contributed greatly in the field of culture are awarded and recognized.

He said this year’s awardees are The First Serenade Band of Point Michel for music development throughout the years; Derrick ‘Rah’ Peters of the Original Bouyon Pioneers Band; Dennis Joseph composer of many hit songs in Dominica; Maurice Guiste of the Petite Savanne Cultural Group; Theresa Mondesire and Carlton Merrifield.

Special recognition will be given to Cornelius Royer of Capuchin, the Convent High School, the Afrikulture Stilt Walkers, Gregory ‘Mighty Acre’ Jervier, and Lorraine Delsol of Grandbay.

On Thursday August 3rd in addition to the previously mentioned activities, there will be an Emancipation Forum focusing on the historical and contemporary perspectives of emancipation.