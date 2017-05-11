The House of Nyahbinghi through the Africa Week Planning Committee has officially launched Africa Week 2017 under the theme ‘Nation First, The Country is Ours, Religion is Individual. Hands, Hearts and Minds In One Direction.’

Africa Week, which runs from May 19 to 25, forms part of the observance of the 54th anniversary of the signing of the African Liberation Day Charter May 25th 1963 to May 25th 2017.

Speaking at the launch of the week, Secretary of the Rastafari Inity Waitikubuli Multipurpose Cooperative Societies Limited (RIWMCOP), Kemai John, stated that a number of activities that seek to commemorate African culture and heritage which engages the young and old will be held.

“With regards to the Africa Week of Activities 2017, we have the first day, Friday 19th May, on that day we have the Africa Dress Day. So we invite the wider public to participate in that event,” he said.

In detail, the Africa Dress Day is a competition that will be judged on Facebook, where participants will be required to post pictures of themselves in African attire along with the hash-tag #AfricaDressDay2k17.

The winner of this competition will receive two tickets to a show scheduled for August 4th which features famous reggae artist Sizzla Kalonji.

“This is an initiative for the wider public to come and participate in Africa Dress day 2017,” John added.

In addition to this first activity on the first day, other activities include; An African Fashion Show on May 19th; a football match on Saturday May 20th; Family Fun Day on Sunday May 21st; Africa Knowledge Quiz on Monday May 22nd; One Day Symposium on the Way Forward for The Engagement of Cannabis in Dominica on Tuesday May 23rd; Africa Cuisine Competition on Wednesday May 24th; Africa Day Rally and Official Ceremony in Pottersville on Thursday May 25th.

From May 22nd to May 25th there will be an African Village Exhibition at the Newtown Community Center (Opposite the Newtown Savannah.)

The House of Nyahbinghi is organizing Africa Week in collaboration with the Government of Dominica, National Youth Council of Dominica, Cultural Division, All Saints University- African Students Council, University of the West Indies, and 4-H Local Leaders