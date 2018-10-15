IN PICTURES: Dominica Rising Benefit Gala in TorontoDominica News Online - Monday, October 15th, 2018 at 12:57 PM
On Saturday, October 13, 2018, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario community celebrated Dominica’s 40th year of Independence with a benefit gala in Toronto. Minister
The event was attended by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, who delivered the featured address. Also present was Roseau Central MP and Minister of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac.
The Gala showcased Dominica’s cultural heritage: its traditional dances, folk songs, and a colorful display of Dominica’s national dress the “Wob Dwiyet.
See photos below.
3 Comments
But all you …I thought the Henderson lady was working social security?
shaking my head boy. Certain cronies forever in the man behind. look the new ugly one from roseau central is the right hand man. he will never win roseau again though.
Mr. Good Time on the move again