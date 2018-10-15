On Saturday, October 13, 2018, The Commonwealth of Dominica, Ontario community celebrated Dominica’s 40th year of Independence with a benefit gala in Toronto. Minister

The event was attended by Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, who delivered the featured address. Also present was Roseau Central MP and Minister of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, Joseph Isaac.

The Gala showcased Dominica’s cultural heritage: its traditional dances, folk songs, and a colorful display of Dominica’s national dress the “Wob Dwiyet.

