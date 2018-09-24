IN PICTURES: Showcase of Dominica’s national dress in CanadaDominica News Online - Monday, September 24th, 2018 at 9:50 AM
Over the weekend, Madame Wob Dwiyet Canada (MWDC Inc) celebrated Dominica’s 40th Independence Anniversary with a showcase of Dominica’s national dress in Toronto.
The event was a departure from the organization’s traditional pageant.
Sixteen ladies participated in the showcase under the theme: “Dominica Rise, Wear Your Wobs to Mesmerize”.
The audience was given a ballot to vote for the lady they think did best in their Wob display.
Saran George won the audience vote for “Best in wob” for her innovative wob dwiyet display, performed to a zouk version of Adele’s hit song, Hello.
See photos from the event below.
Photos courtesy of TDN Radio.
Some of these Wob looks like Dominica is in mourning eh.
Big up the madras wearing ladies….not all the dresses displayed were our national wear!