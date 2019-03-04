LIVE ON DNO: Carnival activities in RoseauDominica News Online - Monday, March 4th, 2019 at 3:53 AM
DNO is bringing live coverage of carnival activities from the streets of Roseau to you wherever you are, this Carnival Monday and Tuesday.
Join us for live streaming of carnival in the streets from 4:00 am on Jouvert morning (Monday March 4) to the parade of bands and street jump up on Monday and Tuesday (March 5).
You can access the live stream on the DNO Facebook page and the newly-introduced DNO Instagram page.
The links are posted below.
https://www.facebook.com/DominicaNewsOnline
