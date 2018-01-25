Mas Domnik Street Festival kicks off this FridayDominica News Online - Thursday, January 25th, 2018 at 12:40 PM
Roseau, Dominica – (January 25, 2018) The official Mas Domnik Street Festival will kick off with a bang at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (Bayfront) this Friday January 26, 2018.
The Street Festival will highlight Dominica’s rich masquerade traditions through vivid colorful displays.
The Street Festival replaces the usual Opening of Carnival parade, since the Carnival calendar had to be adjusted in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. This year’s Street Festival will bring together past and present traditions.
Festival and Events Manager, Val Cuffy says, “We will have a small procession which displays Dominica’s traditional and contemporary Carnival, with exciting performances by top local bands and calypsonians.”
The street festival will feature traditional and contemporary groups, calypsonians including: Karessah, Tasha P, Logurz and more.
Also performing is the legendary The Swingin Stars band and the First Serenade Band. Patrons will be entertained with additional music from Mr. Mystic and DJ Midian, sensay, Bwa Bwa and costumes with dynamic colors showcasing our vibrant Carnival culture.
This year’s traditional mas will fuel excitement and provide a glimpse of what patrons can expect this Carnival season.
The Mas Domnik Street Festival begins at 4 pm on Friday, January 26, 2018.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
6 Comments
Boycott the opening people,Skerrit wants to stop the 8 time king of singing,Skerrit free up the people man,your a dictator Skerrit.
Is there not a cause? Is there not a cause. In the midst of the revelry, their are men in high position that are in secure enough to take care of themselves and their families by bringing them to another country in the event another disaster strikes while foreigners continue to build your land. The Honourable Skerrit and his wife who lacks the integrity of a woman in her position as a First Lady to the nation of Dominica are secure, are you?
The diplomats have raped your country, the Chinese and every other educated foreign entity has a foothold in your country, the United Nations with its late and meager assistance to you, will benefit in their own interests and mandate by using your government who after serving 17 years mirroring the former colonialist British format, hasn’t moved half an inch in getting the GDP to a decent level while governing a nation that would rather partake in drinking, partying and everything else other than education and thinking.
The 8 times calypso king will not be there, what is the point. One day this too shall pass.
Why Friday? Is there some event on Saturday?
And who exactly cares. I rather thought Dominica had more serious things to do…
They do! However they won’t be doing them on the bay front on Friday!