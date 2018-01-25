Roseau, Dominica – (January 25, 2018) The official Mas Domnik Street Festival will kick off with a bang at the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard (Bayfront) this Friday January 26, 2018.

The Street Festival will highlight Dominica’s rich masquerade traditions through vivid colorful displays.

The Street Festival replaces the usual Opening of Carnival parade, since the Carnival calendar had to be adjusted in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. This year’s Street Festival will bring together past and present traditions.

Festival and Events Manager, Val Cuffy says, “We will have a small procession which displays Dominica’s traditional and contemporary Carnival, with exciting performances by top local bands and calypsonians.”

The street festival will feature traditional and contemporary groups, calypsonians including: Karessah, Tasha P, Logurz and more.

Also performing is the legendary The Swingin Stars band and the First Serenade Band. Patrons will be entertained with additional music from Mr. Mystic and DJ Midian, sensay, Bwa Bwa and costumes with dynamic colors showcasing our vibrant Carnival culture.

This year’s traditional mas will fuel excitement and provide a glimpse of what patrons can expect this Carnival season.

The Mas Domnik Street Festival begins at 4 pm on Friday, January 26, 2018.