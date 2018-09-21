Madame Wob Dwiyet Canada (MWDC Inc) will be celebrating Dominica’s 40th Independence Anniversary in a unique showcase of Dominica’s national dress, serving as a departure from its traditional pageant format.

Instead, the Organization will stage a series of vignettes featuring a cross-section of MWDC winners, and candidates from its seven-year history.

“Because it’s the 40th anniversary we wanted to do something different, so we will be doing a Wob presentation showcasing a variety of Wob Dwiyets,” says Lorraine Delsol, CEO of MWDC. “The audience will be given ballots to vote for the lady they think did best in their Wob display; gam and style, and how she carries the Wob with confidence.”

Former cultural officer and consultant on the national dress of Dominica, Aileen Burton, will give a history of the National Dress, its components, its advocates as well as a display of traditional head-ties.

Sixteen ladies will participate in the showcase under the theme Dominica Rise, “Wear Your Wobs to Mesmerize”.

The Event will be at the St. Peter & Paul Banquet 231 Milner Ave, from 1:30 pm on Sunday, September 23.

It will be hosted by Paula Letang Loblack and Kamil Andre, and feature performances from Will Lafleur, Dyno, Nadia Harvey and Merissa Faustin.

See the participants below.