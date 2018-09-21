National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving to kick off Independence celebrationsDominica News Online - Friday, September 21st, 2018 at 11:15 AM
Celebrations for Dominica’s 40 years of Independence and Reunion will begin with a day of National Prayer and Thanksgiving on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd.
Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence said on Wednesday the official opening of the celebrations will be next week Saturday.
“This weekend we begin with the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving and I mean we have to thank God for bringing us through the Hurricane and for bringing us out of that Hurricane, and bringing us to a year since after Hurricane Maria and also bringing us to 40 years of Independence…,” he said.
According to Lawrence, the activity will be held on Saturday for those whose Sabbath is on Saturday and Sunday for those whose Sabbath is observed on a Sunday.
He said that this weekend is an opportunity for Dominicans to join hands in prayer, in thanksgiving, however people choose to pray, “but just to thank God for bringing us through and just giving us the life and the strength to see another year.”
Meantime, he revealed that activities for Reunion 2018 will be launched next week Saturday [September 29].
“The official opening of the reunion will be next week Saturday, September 29th at the Botanic Gardens, not the stadium as previously announced,” he noted. “We had to sort of switch plans because repairs are being now undertaken at the stadium so we had to switch over to the cricket field at the Botanic Gardens…”
The public is all invited to come out to the Botanic Gardens starting at 5:00 pm for the event.
“It’s not going to be a long ceremony, but we hope it will be exciting, it will be colourful and something that will help really memorialize the opening of Dominica’s 40 years of Independence,” he stated.
Lawrence went on to say that the activity will start off with speeches from government officials, then the entire cricket field will be used as the stage.
He said there will be hundreds of performers from all over the island.
The public is asked to make a contribution at the gate.
See program of activities below.
7 Comments
Prayer have sure done a lot for Dominica. smh
They should undo independence, Dominica would be better off as a colony of Britain again. Dominica cannot afford to be independent. The Government should petition the British Government to take over Dominica, leave the government of Dominica intact but run things and wipe out all the corruption. The Government of Dominica does not know what they are doing. Instead of things going forward they are going backwards.
Rayray my friend I know you have given DA your all no one can deny but bro that alone will never cut it.
With a super corrupt Gov’t if we can call em a Gov’t a joke of an opposition we are screwed.
The people are weak tired and afraid. God is dead, Marx is dead so are Lenin, Malcolm ,Martin Mamo leblanc, Loblack, Mike, Rosie Pierro Parra reversed/darted Ron, the Mahaut left Tinco, Jolly julian have darted like crayfish. Linton has become opposition leader from being Larry King, Skerrit is DLP leader/PM
or P or M Eddie and bro advisors a load of drs ( some have returned taking over from the planter class some have come and left Morsopie is minister we are shafted profoundly.Shafted we are.
What Dominica needs is not a DAY of Prayer and Thanksgiving but rather, TOTAL repentance. By repentance I don’t mean our usual religious coverup but a true repentance from our evil ways, as seen in 2nd Chronicles 7:13-14 ” if I command the locusts to devour the land, or if I send pestilence among my people; 14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.” I have no doubt that the locusts and pestilence have been sent on Dominica because of the wicked ways of Skerrit that we support and tolerate. We need to emphasize Proverbs 14:34 which reads: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people.” Right now we are a reproach no matter what they say.
Skerrit I prophesy to you will not enjoy the wealth you have acquired in exchange of the ungodliness you have brought on our country.
You will not cast judgement on any man. Get up, take a good look at yourself in a mirror, and come again.
All sin is sin. Go to confession . Tell the priest and pastor all you have done and still doing. When you point finger at some one four pointing back at you. HYPOCRITES.
You at work and you stealing all your employer time, stationary, you charging your phones, you photocopying stuff for you and your children. You never at your desk. You pomleeing. Please man.
If he get $1000.00, he spending $800.00 on Dominica. He good.
You guys can pray as much as you want and you can give Thanks as much as you want but that will not move God. What moves God is a broken heart and Skerrit’s evil heart instead of breaking seems to be getting harder and harder. We Cannot pray ourselves out of well deserved judgement like what we saw during Erika and Maria and I can assure you we will see more as long as we keep upholding Skerrit in his evil. Abraham was a friend of God and he prayed and interceded with God to spare Sodom and Gomorrah. Yet because of their abominable hearts not even Abraham’s prayer could save them from God’s wrath. Noah was a Godly man who preached and warned his generation about God’s wrath that was to come. I am quite sure he prayed for God’s mercy but because they continued to do evil, God’s wrath came upon them. The EVILS of Skerrit, his ministers and religious hypocrites are just as bad. When they pray God hides his face from them because they uphold evil. Erika and Maria got us worse.
I am for prayer and I strongly believe in God. However we need to understand that we CANNOT trick God with our prayers. We are just too hypocrite in this country and I, as a born again believer will not be afraid to say so. As a country we pray alot but yet hurricane, storms and flood killing us yearafter year since Skerrit got in office and we don’t ask ourselves why as if our prayers can appease God. We have a very evil, ungodly and hypocrite man occupying the office of the Prime Minister. He came in with ways that God was not please with and he continues to rule by his evil ways. While he calls on prayer he is busy digging pits for his opponents to fall in, simply because his ways are evil and they expose him. Like Pharoah of old as soon as God extends his Mercy he is back again looking to destroy GODLY and GOd fearing people that hate his evil. What happened in the courts yesterday was a fresh reminder of his evil and you religious jerks are saying nothing. Proverbs 14:34 is true