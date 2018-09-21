Celebrations for Dominica’s 40 years of Independence and Reunion will begin with a day of National Prayer and Thanksgiving on Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd.

Chief Cultural Officer Raymond Lawrence said on Wednesday the official opening of the celebrations will be next week Saturday.

“This weekend we begin with the National Day of Prayer and Thanksgiving and I mean we have to thank God for bringing us through the Hurricane and for bringing us out of that Hurricane, and bringing us to a year since after Hurricane Maria and also bringing us to 40 years of Independence…,” he said.

According to Lawrence, the activity will be held on Saturday for those whose Sabbath is on Saturday and Sunday for those whose Sabbath is observed on a Sunday.

He said that this weekend is an opportunity for Dominicans to join hands in prayer, in thanksgiving, however people choose to pray, “but just to thank God for bringing us through and just giving us the life and the strength to see another year.”

Meantime, he revealed that activities for Reunion 2018 will be launched next week Saturday [September 29].

“The official opening of the reunion will be next week Saturday, September 29th at the Botanic Gardens, not the stadium as previously announced,” he noted. “We had to sort of switch plans because repairs are being now undertaken at the stadium so we had to switch over to the cricket field at the Botanic Gardens…”

The public is all invited to come out to the Botanic Gardens starting at 5:00 pm for the event.

“It’s not going to be a long ceremony, but we hope it will be exciting, it will be colourful and something that will help really memorialize the opening of Dominica’s 40 years of Independence,” he stated.

Lawrence went on to say that the activity will start off with speeches from government officials, then the entire cricket field will be used as the stage.

He said there will be hundreds of performers from all over the island.

The public is asked to make a contribution at the gate.

See program of activities below.