VIDEO: Cultural performances at Market Day With a DifferenceDominica News Online - Monday, October 29th, 2018 at 12:12 PM
The annual Market Day with a Difference in Roseau was held last Saturday as part of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence under the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica: Building a Resilient Nation”.
Apart from the traditional display of agricultural produce, a number of cultural performances were held, much to the delight of the crowd.
Watch a video below of some clips taken at the event.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.