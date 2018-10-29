The Petite Savanne Cultural Group performing at Market Day With a Difference

The annual Market Day with a Difference in Roseau was held last Saturday as part of Dominica’s 40th Anniversary of Independence under the theme “My Love, My Home, My Dominica: Building a Resilient Nation”.

Apart from the traditional display of agricultural produce, a number of cultural performances were held, much to the delight of the crowd.

Watch a video below of some clips taken at the event.

 