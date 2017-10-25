ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dominic Warne as our new Director of Commercial, Marketing and Communications.

Dominic comes to CWI with over 20 years’ experience in marketing and sponsorship strategy and activation working for both major brands, sports rights holders and marketing consultancies.

Dominic will be responsible for the development and execution of CWI’s commercial, marketing and communications initiatives. This includes:

responsibility for the commercial operations and revenue generating activities;

enhancing and establishing relationships with territorial boards and commercial partners; directing a new digital function to drive fan engagement, including new products and content; and improving the appeal and effectiveness of marketing campaigns and promotions.

Dominic said, “I’m really excited to join CWI’s new leadership team and strengthen the iconic WINDIES brand. The flamboyant cricket, colour and atmosphere that so defines Caribbean cricket is unique. We have a great opportunity to connect with fans and excite commercial sponsors, so I’m looking forward to growing partnerships with the territorial boards and sponsors to make the cricketing heartbeat of the region beat stronger.”

The appointment took effect on October 1, and Dominic will be based at CWI’s headquarters in Antigua.