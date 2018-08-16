The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) is partnering with private learning institutions on island in order to promote the subjects being offered.

Officials from the CXC and the local learning institutions hosted a fair outside Jays Bookstore on Wednesday to give the public an idea of the various subjects that are being offered.

The institutions which participated include: Lead Institute, Business Training Center (BTC) and Academix School of Learning.

Officials of the CXC are expected to be on island for two days.

“Dominica is actually benefiting as the first CXC participating territory from the private CXC initiative that CXC instituted two years ago,” Public Relations Manager of the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC), Cleveland Sam said while addressing the opening ceremony. “As part of that initiative we conducted focus groups in Jamaica, Guyana and Trinidad & Tobago with private institutions in terms of what their needs are, how can CXC better serve them as private institutions.”

According to Sam, CXC came up with three strategies to include the private education institutions more in the activities of CXC on island, “For example when we have workshops and training sessions for the Ministry of Education to invite the private institutions to participate in these activities,” He explained.

He said CXC is also encouraging the private institutions to let their tutors and teachers participate in CXC activities.

He mentioned also joint programme activities where CXC, along with the Ministry of Education, will join private education institutions to promote CXC offerings.

“We believe that these institutions play a vital role in their country to provide access to students from all walks of life, both adults and secondary school students, based on what the institutions are offering,” the CXC official noted.