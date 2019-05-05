Cyclone Fani death toll reaches nearly 30 in India and Bangladesh

Al Jazeera - Sunday, May 5th, 2019
Cyclone Fani, one of the strongest storms to strike India in the last 20 years, made landfall early Friday morning, local time, pummeling the country’s east coast with the equivalent force of a Category 3 hurricane. Fani is being blamed for at least 28 fatalities, according to Al Jazeera.

A spokesperson with India’s government reported “extensive damage” to houses, old buildings and temporary shops in Puri, a city located in the state of Odisha, according to Asian News International (ANI), as well as a complete loss of power to the area. Officials had been concerned about the welfare of the city’s 858-year-old Jagannath temple during Fani’s onslaught, according to BBC News. India’s National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forces worked to clear roads blocked off by downed trees left behind by Fani’s strong winds.

 

