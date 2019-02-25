Local and regional music producer, Krishna “Dada” Lawrence believes Bouyon music should be “released” to the world but, what does this really mean? The answer may surprise you.

Speaking with DNO at the video shoot at the Cabrits for the Bouyon Soca hit “Famalay” last week, Lawrence expressed his observations on bouyon music, the music industry in general and the impact his collaboration with Machel Montano, Bunji Garlin and Skinny Fabulous has had.

When asked about the controversy that has been brewing over the original handling of the classification of the song as Soca instead of Bouyon Soca (which has since been corrected and addressed by Skinny Fabulous), he explained that it is a question of numbers, “Bouyon doesn’t have the numbers.” He understands why the argument was made for a simple Soca label, to increase marketability.

Dada’s statement is significant here because according to his own account, he had always pushed for the song to be labeled Bouyon Soca.

He explained that the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPA) tracks the numbers concerning the use of music and if a genre of Bouyon can get significant numbers then the organization will make provisions for that genre.

These numbers have wide spread influence and a practical effect on the genre including classification and marketing of the music. For example, iTunes sales tracking (songs purchased and downloaded worldwide through iTunes) does not recognize the Bouyon genre or even the soca genre. The song Famalay was able to reach number 1 as the most downloaded reggae song on January 5th less than 24 hours after its release.

The song took the top spot above Bob Marley’s “three little birds” which worldwide, is the number one downloaded reggae song on the chart over the last few years.

Dada supports Machel Montano’s long standing campaign to promote Caribbean music and culture to the world. In his bid to emphasize regional unity, Machel has also stated that his genre of music doesn’t belong to one island.

“Going back to the same thing Machel was saying, we need to release the music….” Dada said.

He went on to elaborate, “That is one of the reasons Bouyon music stayed in Dominica and stay back for all these years…..we had great artists we had great songs but we keep the music limited to Dominica alone…”

Dada recognizes that there are areas outside of Dominica (such as Antigua and the Virgin Islands) where Bouyon has spread its influence but according to him, mainly Dominicans living there are the ones consuming the music.

He continued, “So now as we release the music, look at what happen from it, an international hit number one. The song never struggle at all…”

He urges everyone to focus on the positivity of this achievement, and maintains that much of the negativity comes from ignorance of how the music industry works. “You tube have everything on it, FOR FREE,…you can learn [the] music business, learn how the system works.”

Dada is very optimistic about the future potential of Bouyon. He noted that the song Famalay beat out Bob Marley’s and Shaggy’s and Sting’s songs on iTunes to become number one in the reggae genre.

“Shaggy and sting just won a grammy,” he exclaimed.

The producer went on to explain the significance of that fact. “Machel Montano’s GOAT album debuted at number 1 on the Bill Board Reggae One Hundred Chart.

“BILL BOARD you know…so what that saying now is we may very well get a grammy nomination for that song and that album, …next year at the grammys.”

He also said to underscore the point, “We make the history already, right now we not talking about little Caribbean numbers, you talking about international – where it matters, the Drake(s )the Cardi Bs that’s the numbers we talkin about there you know.” Let’s look forward to that and lets keep the positive energy flowing.”

He was very pleased with the turn out for the video and the “positive vibes” and expressed that he only wished Bunji Garlin could have joined Machel and Skinny Fabulous in the shoot in Dominica. He explained that Bunji was unable to make it due to an issue over his flight and scheduling.

*Editor’s note* DBS radio will be hosting the first ever Bouyon day on 26th February 2019 (tomorrow) and encourages the public to attend and make a contribution. All local stations are asked to commemorate the day by playing only Bouyon songs. A “Bouyon festival” is scheduled to be held between the E.C Loblack Bridge and the West Bridge from 6pm in Roseau.