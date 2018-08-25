Roseau, Dominica: August 14, 2018 – The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce and Latitude Consultants partnered to support small businesses in Dominica in their rebuilding process after the passing of Hurricane Maria.

The initial donation Ceremony was held on Friday August 10th, 2018 where four small businesses were presented with checks for the purchase of equipment identified in their application, which would make a significant difference in their business operations.

The Businesses receiving this financial support were: First Catch & Co. Ltd., New Beginnings Gifts & Leathers, Barbierella Beauty Salon and Diane’s Farm.

Mr. Hudson Toussaint of First Catch & Co. Ltd. expressed sincere gratitude for this financial support in accomplishing his goal to change the landscape of the fishing industry in Dominica.

DAIC and Latitude Consultants expresses sincere gratitude to Donors including Teuke Ouhayo and its supporters inclusive of Natashia Gregoire and Fedex Global. Teuke Ouhayo is a 501c3 registered non-profit led by US based Dominican professionals including President and Co-founder Dr. Gregory Vidal, whose focus is to improve the lives of the youth of Dominica through educational support and disaster recovery. Additionally, DAIC thanks the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association for their administrative support in this initiative.

“DAIC is pleased to have partnered with former Executive Director of the Chamber, Mrs. Theresa Campbell-Carbon of Latitude Consultants, who birthed the idea for this initiative. We are delighted that applicants have been successful with this initiative which will aid in the sustainability of their businesses,” noted Ms. Lizra Fabien, Executive Director of DAIC.

Mrs. Campbell-Carbon encourages the recipients of the donations to continue persevering and build the businesses they had before the disastrous impact of Hurricane Maria on September 18th, 2017; quoting Maya Angelou “You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from and how you can still come out of it (Maya Angelou).”

DAIC continues to seek opportunities to support small businesses in Dominica.