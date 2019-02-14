On Saturday night, December 22nd, 2018, the Dame Eugenia Charles Boulevard came alive as five business teams competed for the most creatively designed Christmas Tree. The participating businesses were Dominica Tours, Greens Wholesale, National Bank of Dominica, Protection One Inc. and Springfield Trading.

After an hour of team designs, based on the criteria of artistry, originality, adherence to competition guidelines and originality, the first place winner was Dominica Tours. Their design included a display of resilience with solar lights, delighted the smell of all in the vicinity with sorrel and spices and incorporated other unique pieces.

In close succession, the second place winner, Greens Wholesale displayed unique and varied ornaments of products and handmade designs with a beautiful array of gifts surrounding the base of their tree. The National Bank of Dominica Ltd emerged as the third place winner with a beautiful gold stringing and mini red stockings in addition to a noticeably beautiful tree topper. Business participants and spectators were delighted to be a part of this initiative and looks forward to next year.

Kevin A. Francis, Executive Vice President of the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association (DHTA) remarked, “it was a timely event and it was good to see Dominicans come out to support the business community.”

Special thanks to Digicel Dominica, Archipelago Trading Ltd and High Rise Beach Bar for providing special prizes to the winning and participating companies; and to the judges representing partner organizations from the Dominica Youth Business Trust, the National Youth Council of Dominica, Golden Opportunities and Madhausx Consulting.

Special mention must be given to supporting teams and individuals who made this first of a kind event a success: Depex, Electrical Division, Forestry, Towdahs, Calyn Dupuis, DJ Repeat, Dylan and Elizabeth Williams and Natasha Green.

Executive Director of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), Lizra Fabien stated, “We are ever grateful to all who supported this first of a kind event and our business community who always supports initiatives to enhance our Dominican community. In the spirit of giving, based on recommendations of participating businesses, the decorated trees were donated to the Grotto Home, Operation Youth Quake and Princess Margaret Hospital. Our hearts were truly touched when the recipients were thrilled to receive such lovely trees to add vibrancy to their holiday celebration.”

Plans are already on the way for next year. Ms. Fabien encouraged all to look forward to this event next year which will incorporate resilience and creativity by turning Trash into Art.

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal, the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, DAIC and DHTA thanks all who came out to support this first of a kind initiative to bring Dominicans and visitors together and wishes everyone a happy and safe holiday season.