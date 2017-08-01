President of the Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC), Kira Thompson-Aird, has proposed better governance of the Micro Small Medium Enterprise as a way to effectively keep a record and conduct proper follow- ups with persons who receive financing for the management of their small businesses.

She addressed the matter at a news conference held on Tuesday, August 1st, 2017 at the Whitchurch Board Room saying that discussions on the legislation governing small businesses are an area that the DAIC wants to look at.

“The Micro Small Medium Enterprise Sector is a grave concern for the DAIC. It has always been the impression that they have been left out of the equation and they actually have not. Since 2008 DAIC has been pushing for the legislation governing small business called the Small Businesses Act. So I can say without reservation that it was mentioned in the budget, this is one area we really want to look at,” she said.

The government has been on a mission of enhancing and growing economies within individual communities by financing persons who have or who wish to establish a small business to provide for their needs and the needs of others.

Because of the number of persons receiving financing under this programme in a short space of time, there are growing concerns over the manner in which these funds are being issued and whether the money is being used for the intended purpose.

Thompson-Aird added that there needs to be a “renewal” of that draft legislation and what it entails because there cannot be a “giving away of funding” without some form of proper governance.

“We really want to see the renewal of that draft legislation and what it is going to cover, because you cannot have a status of giving away of funding without having a legislation or some sort of governance, some sort of governing direction be[ing] provided to allow persons to understand the lay of land so to speak,” she noted.

She suggested that considering the strong entrepreneurship in Dominica among both males and females, coupled with the possible resurfacing of the draft legislation, governance of the MSME sector based on the level of the financial contribution being given, should be considered.

“You can have the bigger entities, one of which we are sitting in that hires over two hundred and something people, and yes it has a roll out effect, but entrepreneurship is very strong in Dominica both amongst females and males. So overall, the only recommendation we would want to follow through on would be governance of the MSME sector development based on the level of contribution being given to that sector right now.”

Thompson-Aird noted further that the Act also provides for capacity building within the MSME sector which allows for persons to be informed of requirements and rules to adhere to.

“The Small Business Act is there to allow capacity building for the MSME sector. It is there to allow for you to understand what the requirements are, what it is that you need to adhere to, what it is that you need to follow through on. It also gives you an idea with focusing on the MSME sector where we need to increase the capacity,” she stated.

Thompson-Aird says the DAIC has identified three areas of concern which will eventually be addressed through a program that the Association has set out,

“So we know the areas of concern; DAIC actually has a three tiered program set out where we have addressed one section and there are two other sections to come that you will find out about as the months go along for the rest of this year,” she stated.

The Small Business Development Center, which did not launch as planned due to “a few challenges,” is another area that will allow for capacity building within the MSME sector as there must be a “guide in terms of the use and the management of such,” Thompson-Aird remarked.