OCTOBER 2ND-Daily Update from DominicaDominica News Online - Monday, October 2nd, 2017 at 2:28 PM
- Banks and certain businesses are slated to open doors today
- Traffic is blocked in the area of the Financial Center and Government Headquarters to allow for clean up
- United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) is currently working on mapping systems which will assess the island-wide needs in three areas: Water, Food, Health Services.
- The focus is on providing increased service to areas which are still in need
- There is concern that certain areas are not being serviced properly
- The plan to combat this issue is :
1. Utilizing public service input which will assist in providing data and strengthening the report mechanism.
2. Establishing a number of distribution points in each community.
3. Increasing volunteers on the ground.
4. Reassigning existing volunteers in order to ensure that the distribution model is working as intended.
- The following are hotlines which have been established for the general public as well agencies wishing to render official aid to Dominica. All Inquiries and requests should be directed to these contacts:
Hotline Numbers:
767 277 8667
767 285 0989
767 614 3000
Email address: domeocmaria@gmail.com
Anne and Cuthbert at Papillote: How are you doing, are you getting what you need? How is the road?
Steph
Anne
Lady try norwegian thats the only wAy till two weeks again cause all flights are full
I hope that the PM would convene a forum in the not too distant future with the best minds Dominica has to offer from a wide cross section of the community (Opposition included of course). This would be an opportune time to discuss best practices in rebuilding the infrastructure, map the best way forward for economic development , and kindle more inclusiveness and fairness (equity) in the political process. The collective good of the Nation should trump petty partisan politics. This is the time to deflate egos, to practice selflessness, to improve the level of social & political discourse by looking at the country’s problems in human rather than political terms. There should be no plausible defense for the nasty political diatribe. May not only the physical landscape of Dominica change for the better but the minds and attitude of the citizens likewise.
We need roads in checkhall dont forget we are there like how we was treated for Erica
Does anyone know of a way/ or any program for relief efforts for Dominica. I believe sending a barrel is an amazing start but I would like to be hands on with the aide whether it be with carpentry efforts or distribution efforts.. I am young & healthy and more than willing to do what it takes. I would be more than willing to take a Week+ long vacation from work to work in helping others and help contribute to getting things back on track. Please someone let me know. I live in New York FYI.
This is important to those living overseas and must come home to meet with the insurance companies and contractors to rebuild our homes for our families and tenants.
I live in New York. I MUST travel to Dominica to make arrangements to rebuild my home. I have communicated with the insurance representative and he is expecting my arrival soon. I plan to come for a few days. I will not be a burden to relief efforts or need relief supplies. I can’t get in at the airport. The flights to Martinique and Guadeloupe are completely booked for weeks. I understood that I could travel to St. Lucia and travel that long distance on the ferry.
In this situation where it will benefit the rebuilding of Dominica, is it possible to grant a travel waiver to LIAT to have us fly into Dominica from Antigua or Barbados?
Who can I speak to? Please help.
God Bless
What you have to co tri the so you want a waiver for LIST.
Oliver Seraphin’s (OJ) reign as PM was shorter than all mentioned above.
He was the PM when we got hit by Hurricane David in ’79.
Justice has to be done, and seen to be done Maria. All these accolades and feeling sorry for the worsePM Dominica has ever seen is really being silly, blind and ridiculous. This yardstick you gave to justify feeling sorry for this inept PM is way out of hand and does not fit to the social and economic damage this PM and his corrupt government has placed us Dominicans under. This Inept PM Skerrit is lost and oblivious to what social and economic development is all about, therefore what you attempt to write there is a personal obituary to get this man out of office and let those who are more mature run this country. We had to recover after 1979 David and then the recovery was best organised, planned with civil servants assessing those in need and their villages in need of structural attention and access.
This corrupt PM abused the civil service structure and its professional workers and uses own political scouts running about distributing stuff. That is forgery. Hes Fail-Skerro Must…
Addendum to first EHB comment –
In advocating “strapping down” corrugated roofs I do not mean that this is a permanent feature – what I mean to say is that they should be strapped down in the run-up to the arrival of a hurricane and the strapping removed after the hurricane is over.
Good comments EHB. SO the Disaster Management people don’t know that? Like where are the policies? I am disappointed.
– Continued
While we’re on the subject, another fully-anticipatable event that could have severe consequences is a significantly violent earthquake. When I look up the hills at the back of Roseau and see all those reinforced concrete-construction buildings with exactly square junctions between their vertical support pillars and their horizontal beams I immediately anticipate their vulnerability to earth movement; the stresses at these junctions will tend to lead to unnecessarily early failure.
The Government should REQUIRE that all junctions between vertical pillars and horizontal beams in reinforced concrete buildings be significantly rounded (including the internal steel-work) so as to radically improve the ability of the building to resist the stresses resulting from earth movement.
It is well-established that, historically, Dominica will be subject to a significantly violent hurricane, on average, about once every 40 years; global warming is presumed to be reducing this period. Thus, hurricane Maria can not be regarded as some sort of unusual event; it should have been expected by all.
The question is – what policies should Dominica (through its Government) have put in place to mitigate the effects of this fully-anticipatable event? Given the current prevalence of corrugated roofing, the Government should REQUIRE that it be screwed into place (nails are not good enough). On top of this, it should be REQUIRED that roofs be actively strapped down (with external stress-spreaders beneath and between the straps) in order to help retain the peaks and the edges of the roofs (which tend to be the initial weak points).
The Government should set up a committee to produce and consider other simple mitigations which it should REQUIRE be implemented.
This is dated and still relevant: http://www.caribbeanclimate.bz/closed-projects/1997-2001-caribbean-planning-for-adaptation-to-climate-change-project-cpacc.html
And here is a report on the subject for Dominica (adaptation to climate change – issues and policy responses): http://dms.caribbeanclimate.bz/M-Files/openfile.aspx?objtype=0&docid=5679
Very well said Justice Maria. I am also reminded of this passage in 1 Cor:11:31 “For if we would judge ourselves, we should not be judged. 32But when we are judged, we are chastened of the Lord, that we should not be condemned with the world.
As we work on building Dominica again I hope we don’t go for the quick fix of putting back our roof and installing Bailey bridges, but I hope we repair the bag of holes you spoke of, and I hope we build with love for all and respect for all our citizens whether they criticize us or applaud us. Maria spears none of us not even our churches as if to suggest that she was not please with us. So I say let’s rise and build together. I call on our politicians, our government in particular, our churches, our justice system, our town / village councils, our media a d e everyone to judge ourselves and let’s doing God’s way as our fore parents taught us
Action on global warming is the answer. In the short term, we must all contribute to alleviate the suffering. Then it’s just a ton of hard work to pull ourselves up……I will only accept the notion that god helps those who help themselves.
Despite all these updates Dominica is in a serious crisis and it will take many years to pull out. I don’t know what God is trying to say to us but we better open our ears to hear and take heed. I feel sorry for the PM because there is no PM in our history to experience what he has experience. During the short reign to PJ I can’t remember any hurricane or natural disaster that brought us to our knees. Mamo came stayed for 18 years and though we had some storms but never were we brought to our knees.; Edison James came and again, though we had some storms they were not serious. Rosie and Piero came and like the others, I cant remember going to our knees. Since Doc. Skerrit came, it’s one after the other; he working but we can’t enjoy his work because all highways kwasaying, bridges going, airport going, apartments going, pit toilet going, flushing toilet going etc. I have never seen such thing in my life man. I really feel sorry for PM and he must be asking, WHY ME LORD
Correction: I feel sorry for the PM because there is no PM in our history to experience what he has experienced. During the short reign of PJ, I can’t remember any hurricane or natural disaster that brought us to our knees. Mamo came and stayed for 18 years, and though we had some storms yet we were never brought to our knees.; Edison James came and again, though we had some storms they were not serious.
Right now we are like a man that works very hard to pay bills but when he gets his pay cheque, it falls from his pocket and someone else gets it. I don’t know why but Hosea 1:6 says this: “You have planted much, but harvested little. You eat, but never have enough. You drink, but never have your fill. You put on clothes, but are not warm. You earn wages, only to put them in a purse with holes in it” – NIV
DNO I know you all like to delete comments but this one should NOT be deleted because I believing God is trying to get our attention as a nation.
God is also trying to get your attention. You are no different to others. Praying is better than criticizing and making innuendos.
Such occur every hundred years or nearly. Look at what occurred in Barbuda, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Mexico, etc. I read that 300 years ago Barbuda was empty. Figure this out.
I have resided in Canada for some years and never did we have an ice storm until a few years ago. The same as the Province of Quebec a few years prior to that. There was not one person who is older who said that they experienced an ice storm. It was a bad one. This disasters occur once in a lifetime. This is the time it occurred. It has nothing to do with the PM or previous ones.
Thank God that there were not many more deaths. It could have occurred. Pray and keep praying for Dominica and everyone who is affected.
God wants our genuine and fervent prayers; nothing else. If you are in D/ca and can help do so. This is what He wants of us.
Dominica is not the only nation taking a hit around the world. look around ! Read , what about the other islands in the Caribbean and the US mainland , what about 1/3 of Bangladesh under water . What about Rohingas
fleeing Myanmar to save their lives ? what about innocent bystanders getting killed for nothing ? What about Mexican earthquake ? So , yes ! very sad for us but we are not alone .
I feel sorry for you , for not seeing that the P.M is well off on the backs of us Dominicans who can’t fly away to far away lands to eat Steak and fine wines in a critical time like now!?
It is people like you who choose to worship a man in times like this rather than to call on God to help us. You all are holding back the progress of Da.
When will Dominicans learn?
@ Let the truth be told when people like you that’s known to be a supporter of what’s wrong, migrate to Canada don’t you expect strange things to follow you?
We must all start praying for our leader put politics aside and work together its our country what ever come out of this we are all in the same boat Dominica first politics after all the people out there steeling and looting pick up a shovel some kind of tool and get to work remember its country not party.
The PM is doing a great job under the circumstances !!!!!!
You all make me sick with this politicking in times like this. Skerrit has spend most of his time after the hurricane overseas so and retuning empty handed. What has he done?
Skerrit is incapable of handling the rebuilding of Dominica. He has to resign , now for Dominica and Dominicans to progress.
We need more “Positive” vibes /comments . we need to pull together to recover from this devastation
The PM is doing a great job eh? We need more positive vibes? Unfortunately I he getting what he deserves. When good people stand by doing nothing and saying nothing when they see evil prevailing, they should not ask for positivity when they see the judgement of God. We were on the edge of losing Dominica as day after day evil seemed to be prevailing and the good citizens said nothing. No wonder so many churches were damaged because they remained silent just to protect Skerrit. I knew it was just a matter of time. Erika warned us but we took no heed and instead, we got worse. When God fearing men and women that fear God spoke against the evils, they were arrested like common criminals just to protect the evil. When they speak against injustice they are sued! Two days before Maria they were filing papers to declare Linton bankrupt. They though because they are in charge they owned Power. No Maria has judged you want us to be positive. NO, you need to tell Maria to be positive
Positve vibes won’t fix it.Put ur hand to the wheel
Difficult to do so when you have people trying to see how they can let you starve. On a positive note though. God is great and his children will eat even if they not red.
You all did it to Dominica wishing for bad things to happened to the Island, when you all sing death songs in meeting asked yourself a question.