  • There is currently a three-pronged approach with regards to clearing up roadways: a.creating access b. road clearing works c.  community clean-up.
  • Residents are asked to only drive into the city when absolutely necessary. There should be no “sightseeing.”
  • Public Works Department is prioritizing creating access in and out of  the various communities including : farm roads, roads to and from Roseau and bridge clearing.
  • Debris-cleaning community-based work program is being developed for future implementation
  • The following communities are still inaccessible while heavy equipment is currently being utilized to clear these roads: Grand Bay, Soufriere to Scotts Head-heavy equipment in use, Wotten Waven-plans to install bailey bridge for access, Morne Prosper-smaller machinery employed as of yesterday, Belle Vue-shortage of fuel has inhibited progress.
  • The following bridges have been restored: Rosalie Bridge- travel with care, Sari Sari Bridge in La Plaine-travel with care, Boetica Bridge- 5 tonne limit.
  • The following bridges were destroyed and are still out of commission: bridge near Spider’s Bar, bridge near Kubuli factory in Loubiere, bridge in Castle Comfort near Court’s, bridge near Fond Baron, bridge near Wotten Waven.
  • Driving routes to avoid:  Roseau to Newtown, Roseau area,  Canefield to Roseau, Loubiere to Grand Bay.