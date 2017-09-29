SEPTEMBER 29TH-Daily Update from DominicaDominica News Online - Friday, September 29th, 2017 at 6:46 PM
- There is currently a three-pronged approach with regards to clearing up roadways: a.creating access b. road clearing works c. community clean-up.
- Residents are asked to only drive into the city when absolutely necessary. There should be no “sightseeing.”
- Public Works Department is prioritizing creating access in and out of the various communities including : farm roads, roads to and from Roseau and bridge clearing.
- Debris-cleaning community-based work program is being developed for future implementation
- The following communities are still inaccessible while heavy equipment is currently being utilized to clear these roads: Grand Bay, Soufriere to Scotts Head-heavy equipment in use, Wotten Waven-plans to install bailey bridge for access, Morne Prosper-smaller machinery employed as of yesterday, Belle Vue-shortage of fuel has inhibited progress.
- The following bridges have been restored: Rosalie Bridge- travel with care, Sari Sari Bridge in La Plaine-travel with care, Boetica Bridge- 5 tonne limit.
- The following bridges were destroyed and are still out of commission: bridge near Spider’s Bar, bridge near Kubuli factory in Loubiere, bridge in Castle Comfort near Court’s, bridge near Fond Baron, bridge near Wotten Waven.
- Driving routes to avoid: Roseau to Newtown, Roseau area, Canefield to Roseau, Loubiere to Grand Bay.
