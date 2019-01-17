A call by the chairman of the Dominica Association of Local Community Authorities (DALCA), Yolande Jno Jules, for the La Plaine Village Council to allow councillor-elect Jason Fontaine to take his oath, has taken on greater urgency.

The appeal by Jno Jules apparently fell on deaf ears as Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that the second attempt so far to get Fontaine sworn-in as a duly-elected member of the Council, has also failed.

The call from Jno Jules came just hours before the Council’s 2:30pm meeting on Thursday -the second in two months -in an attempt to resolve the matter.

On December 13, 2018 two members of the La Plaine Village Council walked out of a statutory council meeting preventing Fontaine from being sworn in.

This was the first statutory meeting of the council since the October 1, 2018 by-election which Fontaine won. The departure of the two members left the council without a quorum resulting in Fontaine being unable to take his oath as a councilor as is required by law.

He has been at loggerheads with members of the council.

“I am appealing to the council to allow him to take his oath and then deal with him on the bench at a council’s statutory meeting,” Jno Jules said.

According to him, attention must be placed on the implementation of the Local Government Reform which is long outstanding in Dominica in order to get some councillors and councils under control.

“For instance, the situation in the east presently, people are walking out when a meeting is called for one councilor to take his oath,” he remarked. “The only thing that can help solve that problem is the implementation of the local government reform which will take care of anybody who will be contesting or who is intending to contest a village council elections.”

Jno Jules continued, “In my opinion I would like the councilor – I have nothing personal against anybody, but I think the council should meet and they should sit together and allow him to take his oath, because there is nothing in the local government by-law preventing anybody, excepting if you cannot read or write, if you are bankrupt or if you cannot speak English…”

He went on to say that, “there is nothing preventing anybody that commits an offense, who spend time in prison, have been charged, there is nothing blocking them from running for an election.”

Jno Jules said a person can come from prison today and contest village council elections tomorrow.

“If the villagers vote for him he must take his oath,” he remarked.

He indicated that apart from that the only solution is to dissolve the whole council, “and he [Jason Fontaine] may jolly well contest again and win.”