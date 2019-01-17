UPDATE: DALCA calls for councillor-elect Fontaine to be allowed to take his oathDominica News Online - Thursday, January 17th, 2019 at 4:04 PM
A call by the chairman of the Dominica Association of Local Community Authorities (DALCA), Yolande Jno Jules, for the La Plaine Village Council to allow councillor-elect Jason Fontaine to take his oath, has taken on greater urgency.
The appeal by Jno Jules apparently fell on deaf ears as Dominica News Online (DNO) has learned that the second attempt so far to get Fontaine sworn-in as a duly-elected member of the Council, has also failed.
The call from Jno Jules came just hours before the Council’s 2:30pm meeting on Thursday -the second in two months -in an attempt to resolve the matter.
On December 13, 2018 two members of the La Plaine Village Council walked out of a statutory council meeting preventing Fontaine from being sworn in.
This was the first statutory meeting of the council since the October 1, 2018 by-election which Fontaine won. The departure of the two members left the council without a quorum resulting in Fontaine being unable to take his oath as a councilor as is required by law.
He has been at loggerheads with members of the council.
“I am appealing to the council to allow him to take his oath and then deal with him on the bench at a council’s statutory meeting,” Jno Jules said.
According to him, attention must be placed on the implementation of the Local Government Reform which is long outstanding in Dominica in order to get some councillors and councils under control.
“For instance, the situation in the east presently, people are walking out when a meeting is called for one councilor to take his oath,” he remarked. “The only thing that can help solve that problem is the implementation of the local government reform which will take care of anybody who will be contesting or who is intending to contest a village council elections.”
Jno Jules continued, “In my opinion I would like the councilor – I have nothing personal against anybody, but I think the council should meet and they should sit together and allow him to take his oath, because there is nothing in the local government by-law preventing anybody, excepting if you cannot read or write, if you are bankrupt or if you cannot speak English…”
He went on to say that, “there is nothing preventing anybody that commits an offense, who spend time in prison, have been charged, there is nothing blocking them from running for an election.”
Jno Jules said a person can come from prison today and contest village council elections tomorrow.
“If the villagers vote for him he must take his oath,” he remarked.
He indicated that apart from that the only solution is to dissolve the whole council, “and he [Jason Fontaine] may jolly well contest again and win.”
12 Comments
Isn’t it about time those who are causing this problem are named…and interviewed as to why they are behaving as they are? Maybe those in La Plaine know who’s causing trouble here, but the rest of us don’t.
I bet you, if Jason Fountain goes up for parlrep in Laplaine he will win against that so called minister..Marion Barry long time mayor of WASHINTON D.C..was caught smoking crack by the Feds and went up for reelection and won..
The PM is your good boy so tell him to tell Petter to let his boys & girls to stop that …. and progress will move in the Laplaine area,
Great words mr.jnojules…i like your honesty about this situation
The thing that upsets me is that is not even ppl laplaine ppl vote for that not showing up or walking out. Is those fools that get a free pass from the government to be on the counsel that doing them …… Olu don’t want to serve , get out. Let who that want to serve, who the ppl elected to serve get sworn in and serve their ppl
Oh so it okay for the opposition to walk out of Parliament but the counselors cannot walk out? Stupes. He would never get to take oath…
It is skerite again and his dirty dictatorship he wants to create in Dominica. .. This man is a sick man he and his ministers and the dirty set he place everywhrr . All u must comout in power and when you all leave office you all will face dire consequences! Doe worry …
Preventing a duly elected council member from being rightfully and lawfully seated is outrageously egregious. The rule of law in Dominica is fraught with political insanity. The current regime is the face of corruption and lawlessness. The fertilizer and garbage bins scandals, the hiding of an international fugitive, public procurements gone awry are just a few of the anomalies plaguing the country. The parasitic supporters of the ruling autocracy feel that there is no price to pay for illicitly upending legal norms. Seat the man, his victory was unblemished.
I think if your peers think that you are worthy to serve, let it be. Be it from prison or from a war. More sinister is the ability of government placing someone to serve a people who the majority reject during the elections.
Let the people select their representatives.
This is just a whole load of nonsense coming from the councilors who have been walking out.. These so called councilors lack wisdom and maturity.. This kind of warmongering is like a come thread in councils these days. What example are they setting for the younger generation. No wonder such communities are totally messed up n cant rise… How do they expect to develop their community with such a mindset… Why Alll that fight down when the brother was elected… The local government should just send those hopeless councilors packing. You guys are not showing maturity n leadership. Imagine being so disrespectful by having officials from Roseau come laplaine twice for this nonsense. The councilors need to apologise. Stand your grounds Mr Fountaine, right now they making you a hero.. You are a real east man, a wise man
Well it’s another example where dirty politics has permeated to the core of our institutions.It was never so before 2004.Stand strong Jason!!
Dominica has to burn,the evil forces that is running the country.Evil will never win,this man served his time and has never shy away from his mistakes,the biggest losers are the Labour Party Regime,God will take back his once beloved country.