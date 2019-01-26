The Dominica Association of Local Authorities (DALCA), in conjunction with a humanitarian group from the neighboring French island of Marie Galante, earlier this week, donated some items to the Home for the Aged in Grange, and a day care in Glanvillia, Portsmouth.

The team was lead by DALCA’s Chairman, Yoland Jno Jules.

Jno Jules said he is happy that from the time he took over the leadership of DALCA, he has gone all out to make the association a recognized local government entity in the region and internationally. He cited his success in establishing cooperation agreements with the French territory’s of Martinique, Guadeloupe, Marie Galante and the French Antilles including St. Maarten, French Guyana, The Saints and Daziward.

The DALCA Chairman said these relationships generated a lot of assistance after Erika and Maria. He said these and other relationships which have been established by DALCA will continue to yield benefits for local Authorities in Dominica.

The visiting French team, during their trip, were also expected to visit the Vieille Case and Thibaud primary schools as well as the village councils in those communities.