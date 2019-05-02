DAPD calls for legislation of UN Convention on rights of persons with disabilities

President of DAPD, Irma Raymond-Joseph has called on the government of Dominica to enact legislation for the implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD).

She spoke at the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities Incorporated (DAPA Inc) 35th Annual General Meeting which was held on the grounds of the Association’s headquarters on Canal Lane, Goodwill on May 1st , 2019.

She said if UNCRPD is legislated, the DAPD will have a more powerful voice.

“In March 30th 2007, the UNCRPD was officially opened for signing to which Dominica signed on the very same day and we were elated. On October 1st 2012, we were again elated to hear that the government ratified the convention so we are hopeful that this year we can see the legislation and implementation of the UNCRPD,” she said.

Raymond-Joseph said although a number of construction projects are ongoing in Dominica, without legislation, there’s not much the DAPD can do.

“…Now we can only go on radio and speak; we can only stay among ourselves and speak but if there is the legislation then we have a powerful voice that we can shout and as it says it’s a national responsibility. Just like we say tourism is everybody’s business we can say disability is everybody’s business, “she stated.

She added “We thank the government of Dominica for assisting us in so many ways but the truth of the matter is how long Mr. Prime Minister? We are asking for equal rights and opportunity like everybody else to make us comfortable. We all have the rights to life.”

Raymond-Joseph said they no longer want to be liabilities but assets to their families, their communities and to Dominica and is asking everyone to be involved.

Meantime, Minister for Ecclesiastical Affairs, Catherine Daniel said the DAPD has done a lot of hard work to get to where they are today.

“This is your 35th year of existence and you are now leaving the youthful days and you are now an adult in your organization. Many organizations don’t last that long and I think you deserve hearty congratulations,” she asid. “This means that you have done alt already; you have put plans in place. You have organized your structures; you have done what you’re suppose to do and now we are looking at the implementation phase so you have come very far.”

She further stated that the government is working on the legislation and implementation of the UNCRPD

“Before DAPD was under…my ministry it used to be social services and I must say here that we were working. There is an advisory committee which is in place and a lot of work has already been done in that respect,” Daniel noted. “Now, to enact laws one has to be very clinical because you do not want to rush any law which has an impact on people’s lives.”

She said the the Cabinet has taken all critical laws including DAPD’s and has formed a committee within cabinet to go through those laws and do the final touch to take it to parliament.”

At the function, the Maria Holder Memorial Trust donated an accessible vehicle to the association.

DAPD’S theme for this year’s Annual General Meeting was “Implementation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities: A National Responsibility”.