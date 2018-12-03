The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities 35th Anniversary celebrations continues today with an Awards and Appreciation Ceremony where over fifty Social Partners and 11 members will be honoured.

A release from the DADP states that today, Monday Dec 3, is also being observed as International Day for Persons with Disabilities ((IDPD), the theme for which is “Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities for Inclusiveness and Equality.

The Social Partners will be recognized for their tangible contributions made towards the Association’s development over a continuous and on-going basis.

The 22 members will include pioneers and those who have provided long service to DAPD.

Among officials who will deliver addresses, is the Hon. Joseph Isaac, Parliamentary Representative for the Roseau Central Constituency.

The function will take place at the Dominica Public Service Union Auditorium commencing at 5:00 p.m.