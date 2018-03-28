The Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities Inc (DAPD) will host its fourth annual Reggae on the Beach L’ Original at Purple Turtle Beach on April 7, 2018.

The association has partnered with Frederique Huard and the Portsmouth Association for Yachting Services (PAYS) to stage the event.

“We are alive, we are standing for DAPD and this year is a very special one because as everybody knows September was a hard time for Dominica and of course priority is given to the care of having a certain life since Hurricane Maria,” Huard said at the launch of the event this week.

She said that Reggae on the Beach signals that DAPD remains strong following the passage of the hurricane.

“However I thought that it is part of giving a message that we are strong and all together we can do it and this year everyone that is participating is committed to a zero budget, that means that everybody is working for free,” said Huard.

Meantime, the Dominica Association of Persons with Disabilities also launched its first ever 60 minute documentary on the passage of Hurricane Maria.

President of the DAPD Irma Raymond Joseph said, “It is a historical moment for the DAPD where we will be launching our documentary it could not have been done without so many of the actors part of it.”

She said that the documentary serves as a testament that disability is not inability.

The production of the documentary was funded by United Nations Development Programme.