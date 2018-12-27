Minster for Health, Dr. Kenneth Darroux, has condemned the idea that people in the Marigot constituency are being victimized by the government because of the length of time it has taken to begin construction of the highly-anticipated Marigot Hospital.

His comments came in response to protest action in Marigot, last week, over the delay in construction of the new hospital.

The institution was shut down in 2016 due to mold and fungus infestation of the building which housed the facility. Prior to that, it was shut down because of a severe termite infection.

Speaking on Kairi FM’s The Heng, last week, Darroux demanded that such a notion be dismissed as he would not be part of such a conspiracy—one which he claimed would also harm representatives of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP).

“I, Dr. Darroux, being a medical doctor by profession… would not like to be associated with any organization, person, or group of people who would think that an area is being victimized in terms of health because of their political inclination,” he stated.

Darroux continued, “The notion that the people of this area are being marginalized is one which should be discarded because Dominica is divided into seven health districts. Now, the Marigot health district covers not just Marigot proper, but also parts of the Kalinago Territory which is being held by a Labour Party [representative]. It also covers part of the Paix Bouche constituency, Calibishie and I think, a few neighboring communities which is also under the watch of a Member of Parliament of the Dominica Labour Party, and the Wesley constituency.”

In March 2017, the Government of Mexico made a commitment of US$5-million (EC$13.5-million) towards the construction of the Marigot Hospital.

Darroux attributed the delay in the construction of the hospital partly to the “bureaucracy” associated with the donation, and a shift in priorities following the passage of Hurricane Maria in September 2018.

“The process has been a long back and forth. [There are] documents to be signed, agreements to be signed…,” he said. “After Hurricane Maria, priorities and focus were shifted.”

The Minister stated that the final documents, agreed upon by both parties, were signed last month.

“So we finally signed this document, I think about a month ago— the final, final one that both parties were comfortable… and satisfied with,” Darroux divulged.

Darroux expressed the Government’s firm commitment to building the Marigot Hospital.

“I just want to recommit and reaffirm to the folks of the Marigot Health District… and to the population of Dominica by extension, that the government of Dominica is committed, and we are well advanced towards building a new Marigot hospital,” he elaborated.

In December 2017, Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said that the final documents had been signed and submitted to the Mexican Government for the construction of what he described as a “smart hospital” at Marigot.

In March 2018, Darroux revealed that government was awaiting the designs for the hospital from the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) and in May, he said site clearing for construction of the building had started. The chairman of the Marigot Village Council, Edgar Jeremy, told DNO recently that the site clearing had been done.

However, in his latest announcement, Darroux did not mention a date for the ground-breaking of the Marigot Hospital.