Darroux says process underway to re-engage Doctors Pascal and Ricketts

Health Minister, Dr. Kenneth Darroux has said that two esteemed and long-serving doctors, Consultant Ophthalmologist, Dr. Hazel Shillingford-Ricketts and ENT Specialist, Dr. Irvin Pascal are still needed in the health service sector.

Both doctors retired recently and questions arose as to why they were not allowed to continue to work at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH).

At a recent press conference, Dr. Darrroux explained the process in the Public Service Regulations whereby retired public servants can be re-engaged.

“In order for you to be re-engaged or brought back, whether it’s on a contractual basis or otherwise, you first have to be officially and legally retired,” he said. “So when you reach your retirement age I think the process, the Establishment Division, they write to you. You now have to write back to say that you acknowledge whatever package…”

Darroux went on to say that it is illegal to re-hire somebody whether on a contractual basis or under any other terms, unless they are officially and legally retired from the system.

“Now they have done what they have to do to be officially and legally retired, ….we can now begin the discussion,” he stated.

Darroux said the process is already advanced, “because they would have already submitted proposals to the ministry of health for re-engagement.”

Meantime, he said some of the statements made in the public as it relates to the situation were deceitful.

“Because they were playing on the public emotions,” Darroux remarked.

He said both doctors know that the Ministry of Health and the government would have no problem in engaging them, because their services are still needed.

“So while we welcome the services that are being offered by our Chinese counterpart in the case of the Ophthalmology and Cuban in case of ENT, the experience and of course, the local knowledge of these two esteemed and long-serving doctors are still needed,” he pointed out.

Darroux said there is no way that any minister or ministry of health would not do all within their power to re-engage these two outstanding individuals.