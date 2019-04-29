DASPA security receives customer service training

A week-long customer service training programme for security officers of the Dominica Air and Sea Ports Authority (DASPA) began today.

The purpose of the training is to enhance the ability of DASPA’S security officers in making the customer’s first and last impression count while maintaining the integrity and standards required for security within the airport and seaport environment.

DASPA held an opening ceremony for the trainees of the ‘Customer Training Within The Ports’ programme on April 29, 2019 at the conference/training room at the security building at Woodbridge Bay Port

Training Facilitator from St.Kitts and Nevis, Avenice Thompson, who spoke at the ceremony, expressed her support for the initiative by DASPA and called on the trainees to appreciate it as an investment in their development and as something that is important for their daily operation.

“If any port is supposed to survive…I don’t necessarily mean the physical structure, I’m talking about Dominica as an island and DASPA as an entity. If you are supposed to be surviving, financially and otherwise, customer service must be at the core, so I commend the management for make this brave decision…to spend the money on the staff. I assure you it’s a great investment, continue to do it,” Thompson advised the DASPA employees.

She also encouraged the staff to use this training as a form of personal development to invest and improve themselves selves.

Thompson has 28 years of experience in Aviation Security Awareness and Customer Service in ports.

Meantime, Financial Controller of DASPA, Oliver Henderson said the authority invests in its staff to ensure they are properly trained and have the correct attitude when interacting with visitors.

“DASPA represents all the ports on the island and as a direct result, we being the first point of entry, it is very important that our securities have the ability to welcome our visitors,” he said. “We need to ensure that on an annual basis at least, that our staff is really put to an understanding their purpose when visitors arrive. It is a very important aspect for us at DASPA to keep our staff well trained and in tune with the realities of this world.”

Henderson said the advent of terrorist attacks around the world has evoked a fear of travel in people so it is important that port security personnel are well trained to make travelers feel comfortable and secure.

He said there will be a new uniform for DASPA’S security officers.

“We at DASPA realize that we need to have a new look. The previous uniform, that is, the brown uniform has been in use for many years and like everything else as time goes along it’s always important to make a change and make people see a different aspect of it,” Henderson said. “The yellow and black uniform is the new look DASPA. We’re trying to ensure that when persons approach a security, they know that this security represents DASPA in general and so therefore, we saw the need to give them a new color.”

Henderson said DASPA is working hard and is trying its best to ensure that customers continue to receive good service and satisfaction.