As we commence a new academic year, the Dominica Association of Teachers would like to take this opportunity to commend our teachers for their efforts at ensuring that the students entrusted in their care during 2017/18 Academic Year were not slighted. The results of the Grade six National Assessment and CSEC are clear examples of how much was done by our teachers, despite the conditions in which they had to operate. DAT would like to congratulate the principals, teachers, students, parents and the officials of the Ministry of Education for their effort in ensuring the success of our students.

The National Executive hopes that all had a relaxing, restful holiday because you deserve it. Teaching and caring for children with such diverse needs can be taxing; therefore the opportunity for refueling is a key component to doing great work in schools.

As we all know and appreciate, teaching is one of those rare professions where one gets a clean slate every year. Such usually brings hope and possibilities. You all expect things from your students and your employer, in turn, expects great things from you. We recognize that while some schools are returning to an improved and less frustrating environment, others will be faced with very challenging situations. However, we hope that you will continue to take ownership of your own learning in the same way you want your students to own theirs. As lead learners you need to model that with your students.

I don’t need to remind you how important your profession is. It is often said that a country’s greatest resource is its people and you are the ones nurturing and building that resource. You are bright, caring, and capable individuals. While you are sometimes not given the recognition, respect, proper infrastructure and materials you deserve and need to do your job, DAT would like to reiterate that we are working to improve or change that.

The DAT is deeply concerned about the continued acting appointment of numerous teachers and Senior Education Officials in the Ministry of Education and Human resource development who work tirelessly, yielding proven results.

Many of you have been in acting positions for a number of years, a matter which was raised again with the employer at the 2017/18 pre-budget consultation in June of this year. We want to assure you that we will continue to pursue this matter.

We know not every day will be awesome. You are working with children and youth. In some ways they are very much like us at the beginning of their learning journey. It is your wisdom and care that they need. Try to leave school on most days with a smile on your face because you know you did a good job. Share with your colleagues and your principals your successes and what you perceive to be a failure. If you are not happy it is not likely that your students will be either and that is no way to spend five to six hours a day.

The National Executive’s dream this year is that you and your students think of school as a place where communities of learners gather to do interesting things that matter. So we encourage you to go help your students learn, smile, and belong. Ask difficult and interesting questions; try new things; share what you are learning and teaching and ask for help if you need.

Have a fruitful and blessed school year!

Mervin Alexander

President