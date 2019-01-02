President of the Dominica Association of Teachers (DAT), Mervin Alexander, has announced that the organization is set to actively campaign for the appointment of teachers.

The lack of appointment has been a long-standing concern among teachers.

In an interview with DBS Radio, on Wednesday, Alexander stated that DAT hopes to address the matter “this year.”

“One of the things we are looking at is the whole question of appointment of teachers in positions, because we have many, many teachers who have been working for years and are not appointed. Some of them are trained teachers, and they are not appointed in their positions— they are in vacant positions…” he explained. “That is very unfair to the teachers.”

Alexander went on to say, “What we’re doing now is trying to get a sort of database as to how many teachers we have like that, and from the results that are coming in, we are seeing that many, many teachers—trained teachers, teachers with degrees, for that matter— are not appointed.”

In September 2018, in its message to teachers at the beginning of the new school year, DAT stated that it would “continue to pursue” the matter of acting appointment of teachers and Senior Education Officials.