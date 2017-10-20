David Rudder has joined the I Am Caribbean Live Aid Project All Star Cast in support of the Regional Hurricane Relief Drive.

The highly anticipated I Am Live Aid Concert is set to be held on Sunday October 29, 2017 from 4 PM at the newly refurbished Garfield Sobers Gymnasium in Wildey, Barbados.

Coming four weeks after the initially advertised September date, the organisers have promised a fantastic showcase of local and regional talent on one fantastic stage for charity.

According to one of the organisers of the Relief Drive programme, ‘this is not just another fundraising drive.’ ‘What I, the artistes and the other organisers of this project have come together to produce, is a long-term fundraising drive to respond to the tragedies that occur in the region and to raise an understanding that in dire times such as these, we as a Caribbean are each other’s brothers and sisters keeper and to this end we are the first responders when disaster strikes.’ Mr. Newton himself recently visited Dominica and reports ‘the pictures we have seen cannot tell the actual story of how much more help is needed to rebuild.’ ‘The recovery is underway as the Dominican people are resourceful and resilient but water, food, building supplies are still in short supply, neighbours are helping each other, the government’s recovery plan is very much in action, but rations are limited still.’ ‘We hope that with the Benefit Concert, we can raise awareness, care packages and funds to help communities rebuild and families reconnect, helping them all regain some normalcy in the shortest time possible.’

Benefit supporters can look forward to performances from Dominica’s songbird Michelle Henderson and Barbuda’s Caribana Soca Monarch Splash, both who though severely affected by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, have committed to attend in thanks and support of their fellow artistes and to thank us for this assistance. The Benefit will be powered with performances from Jamaica’s Freddie McGregor andQueen Ifrica, Martinique’s Sael, Road March Queen Michelle ‘Big Red’ King from Guyana, Skinny Fabulous and Dynamite representing St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua’s Drastic and Supa Dymond and from Barbados Monarchs RPB and Lil Rick, Queen Alison Hinds TC, Tamara Marshall, Biggie Irie, Blood, Buggy Nhakente, Kirk Brown, Marzville, Dancing Africa, Allison Norville, Neesha Woodz and De Warrior to name just a few from this all-star lineup for a Philanthropic Cause.

To be a part of the Benefit concert you can purchase tickets from any outlet of TicketPal Caribbean

including online. Admission is a minimum donation of $25. Children under 12, entry is by a donation of

non-perishable foodstuffs or toiletries to be collected at the door.

Donations to the drive can also be made at any outlet of Ticketpal Caribbean or online. The concert will

be streamed throughout the region to include them in the fundraising drive thanks to the Caribbean

Media Corporation. Follow the I Am Caribbean Live Aid Project on Facebook for more details.

We invite you to visit and share the Donation link http://bit.ly/IAmBenefitFund which will allow those not physically able to attend the event to still donate from across the globe and for those who would like to attend the mainstage event I Am Live Aid, they can make their donation at http://bit.ly/IAMMain_Event .